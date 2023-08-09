Mediballoon's Online Shop is now live, offering a range of medical balloons and tubing for sale. Mediballoon is your best partner for medical device development.

UNION CITY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediballoon, Inc., a Medeologix company established in 2016 specializing in medical balloon design, development, and scale-up production, is excited to announce the launch of the Mediballoon Online Shop. This newly unveiled platform caters to engineers, designers, and innovators seeking to rapidly prove their concepts in advanced medical devices, by offering a wide array of balloons and tubing products.

Balloon development center of Mediballoon
Mediballoon's online shop features a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process for customers to quickly select diverse processes, materials, shapes, and sizes, all accessible within an expedited timeframe to complete purchases, effectively eliminating uncertainties during development and enhancing the shopping journey. "We understand the eagerness to promptly prove the concept, especially in today's rapidly evolving environment where time is crucial," stated Anant Hegde, the founder, and CEO of Mediballoon, Inc. Mediballoon's online shop ensures rapid shipment within 48 hours, meeting the demands of today's fast-paced world.

With 25 years of experience, Mediballoon excels in the field of balloon and tubing development. This expertise spans balloon tubing, single lumen catheter tubing, multi-lumen tubing with up to 8 lumens, and heat shrink tubing. Mediballoon's expertise is now complemented by its comprehensive one-stop-shop service, effectively alleviating numerous challenges engineers encounter. This service includes rapid prototyping, engineering assistance, pilot production, and scale-up production, all aimed at providing straightforward solutions that swiftly transform innovative ideas into tangible medical advancements.

Mediballoon also offers a seamless transition from pilot production to a mass production site in Taiwan. With engineering excellence, sourcing, and supply chain integration, the Taiwan mass production facility enhances cost-effectiveness, improves efficiency, and enables faster responses to market demands. "Whether you need support for quick component development or moving towards mass production, Mediballoon is your best partner in balloon manufacturing and extrusion," said Hegde.

For more information, please visit:
Mediballoon Online Shop: www.medeologix.com/online-shop
Mediballoon Website: www.medeologix.com/mediballoon

About Mediballoon, Inc.

Mediballoon is an expert in extruding medical tubing and developing medical balloons in different shapes and sizes using various thermoplastic materials including Polyurethane, Polyethylene, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), PEBAX, and Nylons.

Mediballoon has received ISO 13485:2016 certification, underscoring their dedication to delivering safe and effective medical solutions for the ultimate benefit of patients.

