Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch

SYDNEY and MINNEAPOLIS, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medibio Limited (OTCQB: MDBIF), the world leader in objective measurement technology for mental health, announced today the release of a personal, mental health measurement technology app that is available for Apple Watch users.

With the Medibio app, Apple Watch users will be able to capture and process specific biometric features that reflect the performance of the body's autonomic nervous system (ANS) to create an objective view of their mental health. Users have the ability use the Medibio app in conjunction with Apple Watch where data will be collected using Apple's innovative heart rate monitoring technology. A session, similar to an Apple Watch workout session, will begin. Data collected during the session runs through the Medibio app typically over a 24-hour period. That information then gets stored in Apple HealthKit and Medibio processes that data through a series of algorithms.

The correlation of ANS biometrics and mental health has been the focus of the company for over 20 years. Especially while sleeping, our bodies reflect our mental state through the performance of the autonomic nervous system. Medibio's technology detects dysfunction within the areas of the body regulated by the ANS, and through proprietary data processing and algorithms, the technology correlates these anomalies to different mental health conditions. It is a profound discovery that for the first time provides a tangible, objective understanding of mental health.

Mebibio's technology platform also has the ability to annotate sleep and awake cycles through Apple Watch and show users up to ten of their most recent scan results.

"The problem with psychiatry is that it is the one discipline in medicine that has minimal quantitative data as part of diagnostic and therapeutic regime," says Dr. Franklyn Prendergast, M.D., Ph. D. Former Director of Research, Board of Trustees and Governors at Mayo Clinic and Medibio Non-Executive Board Member. "The reliance on subjective judgment is a serious deficiency."

The ability to objectively measure mental health will forever change the landscape of the planet's biggest healthcare concern. Nearly one in four people will experience a mental health issue in their lifetime and mental health conditions are often mentioned in the news and current events we experience every day. Mental health also has a history of stigma in which society views one's mental health issue as a character flaw.

"The advent of objectively measurable mental health suddenly creates an obligation to make measurement of mental health available to everyone," says Jack Cosentino, CEO of Medibio. "It is not just our company mission, but it is our obligation to society and to the world at-large to make our technology accessible to people everywhere."

Medibio's technology holds the promise of demonstrating the effectiveness of prescription drugs aimed at helping to manage depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions. The company's product development plans include a clinical product that gives care providers the ability to effectively see how their patients are responding to care plans. The product will also allow care providers to better screen patients, aid diagnosis, monitor, manage, and risk stratify patients. In addition, the product will put the power of self-management into the hands of people around the world; dramatically changing consumer expectations of mental health and wellness apps.

"As our nation struggles to understand and reverse skyrocketing overdose and suicide rates, the stakes could not be higher," says Patrick Kennedy, former U.S. Congressman, Founder of the Kennedy Forum, and Non-Executive Medibio Board Member. "We must transition from attempting to diagnose and treat mental health conditions in stage four to proactive, objective, data-informed approaches that incorporate mind and body. Integrated care is no longer just a goal — it is a necessity."

While it's possible that Medibio's discovery will someday save a life, for now it is designed to help those struggling to know that they are not alone in their journey. The technology puts the power of mental health management into the hands of the patient helping to potentially move cost out of the healthcare system.

"Mental health is something people have always had to figure out on their own," says Michael Phelps, world-renowned athlete and Medibio Non-Executive Board Member. "To be able to see what's going on in my body with Medibio's technology means we have something here to help people get through tough times. And I believe that. It's helped me."

Medibio's Apple Watch compatible app is available in the Apple App Store today for Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch Series 2, and Apple Watch Series 3. The company's Corporate Health offering launches May 1, 2018 and additional technology updates and added features will be commercially available starting mid 2018. Future releases will also support Garmin and Fitbit devices. For more information, visit the company's website at www.medibio.com.au.

About Medibio Limited

Medibio (ASX: MEB) (OTCQB: MDBIF) is a mental health technology company that has pioneered the use of objective biometrics to assist in the screening, diagnosing, monitoring and management of depression and other mental health conditions. The company offers mental health solutions for business through its Corporate Health programs and is developing products to serve both the consumer and regulated healthcare provider markets. The company was founded in Australia, with offices located in Melbourne (Vic), Perth (WA), and U.S. offices in Minneapolis, MN. Medibio is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market. Investors can find additional information on www.otcmarkets.com and www.asx.com.au.

