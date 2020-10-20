MediBookr closes bridge round to accelerate growth, bringing the company's total funding to $3.3M

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediBookr , a population health engagement as a service company focusing on innovating the patient experience through technology, today announced that it has closed a bridge round from an institutional investor in North Texas for an undisclosed amount, bringing the company's total funding to $3.3 million.

MediBookr is unlocking an enhanced experience which lowers cost of care and improves outcomes for population health organizations like employers, provider groups and health plans by simplifying patient access, streamlining communication and navigating care pathways. The financing will be used to fund MediBookr's growth and the expansion of its proprietary digital health platform. MediBookr's solutions are comprised of a digital suite, where flexible APIs are available, and supported through an array of professional services – all designed and proven to increase patient engagement, improve health navigation and care delivery.

"Healthcare is challenged with traditionally a fairly poor patient experience which has a lot of downstream impact to the bottom line of almost all constituents involved. Underlying drivers are a general lack of transparency, too many gaps and fragmented solutions," said MediBookr Founder/CEO Sunny Nadolsky, "We are very excited to have partners that support our mission to improve outcomes and lower costs through solutions which result in better engagement and appropriate access."

"Congratulations to MediBookr and I look forward to seeing how their solutions can change healthcare for the better as they expand to meet the high demand nationwide," said Kishore Khandavalli, who led MediBookr's previous funding rounds.

About MediBookr

MediBookr is a Dallas-based innovative healthcare company which was founded by CEO, Sunny Nadolsky, in 2015. The company has been awarded as a national healthcare innovation disruptor by Premiere,Inc. and has recently been honored as a Finalist in Healthcare Excellence by the D CEO Magazine. Sunny Nadolsky is recently awarded one of the Top 20 Women-in-Technology by the Dallas Business Journal. MediBookr's solution and services deliver flexible and adaptive patient engagement technology to employers, providers, and health plans along with consulting, hosting and advocacy services that combine to lower total cost of care and improve health outcomes.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or call 800-515-1411, or visit www.MediBookr.com.

SOURCE MediBookr

Related Links

Http//www.medibookr.com

