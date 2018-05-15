Medic Vision: New FDA-cleared MRI Image Enhancement Technology Enables Reduction of Scan Time and Increased Resolution

Medic Vision's new iterative image reconstruction technology enhances noisy MRI images and significantly increases SNR. The new technology's capabilities enable the use of short MRI protocols and allow increased productivity, fewer repeating scans and way better patient's experience. iQMR supports MRI scanners of all vendors and models.

"Medic Vision has established its dominance as the leading trusted provider of 3rd party CT dose management and reduction solutions. Currently, Medic Vision's flagship CT products: SafeCT and SafeCT-29, are in routine clinical use at more than 500 sites across the US and have saved our clients over $50M," said Medic Vision CEO, Eyal Aharon. With the addition of iQMR image enhancement capabilities, Medic Vision will now be able to offer the diagnostic imaging industry a ground-breaking solution allowing any MRI operator to save cost, improve its productivity and boost patients experience and profitability.

Medic Vision will showcase iQMR at the upcoming ASNR 56th Annual Meeting. At the meeting, Prof. Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, M.D., FACR, VP and Director of CT, MR & Advanced Imaging at RadNet, will present the results of a clinical study demonstrating the ability to reduce routine brain exam scan time by 30% without adversely affecting image quality using iQMR.

