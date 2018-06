Medical & Industrial Gloves Market Anticipated to Garner US$ 12,868.6 Mn by 2026 - Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research has estimated the global market for medical & industrial gloves at US$ 12,868.6 Mn by the end of 2026, exhibiting robust expansion at a CAGR of 7.9% over 2018-2026. According to the latest market outlook released by the company, the global Medical & Industrial Gloves Market holds promising growth prospects over the next eight years. The market will benefit from multiple innovations through intense research and development efforts initiated by hospitals and research centers, as well as medical research institutes, in near future.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg )

Low-cost Antimicrobial Medical Gloves Launched in London; Worldwide Launch Plans in Pipeline

A revolutionary type of medical examination glove has been developed recently, which seems to have an entire new layer of infection control. These gloves are designed to have the built-in antimicrobial technology, which has already been evident of preventing the spread of infection in highly sensitive areas such as hospitals. A microbiologist, and a professor by profession in the University of Nottingham, has been working for more than six years on the research and development of infection-preventing medical examination gloves. The researcher has been working with a few professionals from the Malaysian glove making giant Hartalega Malaysia, and the antimicrobial research and development company Chemical Intelligence UK.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23506

The non-leaching antimicrobial technology that has been used in the trials refers to as "a new active microorganism-killing molecule." The infection-preventing medical gloves are claimed to be possessing an active molecule that has the capability to kill microorganisms, which has been specifically designed to prevent the spread of bacterial infection, to and from surfaces and people. Since the infection-controlling technology has been built into the material, it offers an additional advantage of not requiring any surface applications of any solutions or chemicals, before use. It has been claimed by the resources involved in the trial for these medical gloves that these gloves recorded nearly 99.9% bacterial killing during independent testing.

Experts are expecting the antimicrobial medical gloves to directly translate the life science into a practical tool that will potentially hold an immense impact on the global market for medical and industrial gloves. These gloves are likely to be initially available in hospitals worldwide, and the manufacturing partners are anticipated to assure lower cost of these product, chiefly to prevent barriers to access.

Medical & Industrial Gloves Market Research Report Overview @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/medical-and-industrial-gloves-market.asp

PMR's Global Medical & Industrial Gloves Market Report: Key Takeaways

Increase in number of surgeries and growing number of end-users are some of the driving factors for the medical & industrial gloves market. However, increasing disposable waste and environmental damage restrain the market growth.

North America and Europe occupy more than 80% of the Medical & Industrial Gloves Market. In recent years, rise in cases of hospital acquired infection are reported in in North America .

and occupy more than 80% of the Medical & Industrial Gloves Market. In recent years, rise in cases of hospital acquired infection are reported in in . In terms of end users, the medical sector accounts for maximum revenue in the Medical & Industrial Gloves Market due to increased usage of gloves in acute care, laboratory services, and research services.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/medical-and-industrial-gloves-market/toc

Ban of powdered gloves and growing reuse of disposable gloves are some of the challenges observed in the medical & industrial gloves marketplace, expected to hamper market growth.

Disposable Examination Gloves is the most common product that is commercially available.

Get full Report Now https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23506

More from PMR's Healthcare:

NPWT Devices and Dressings Market NPWT Devices and Dressings Market Segmented by (By Product Type - NPWT Devices (Standalone NPWT Devices, Portable NPWT Devices, Disposable NPWT Devices), NPWT Dressing kits (Foam dressing kit,Gauze dressing kit); By Application - Chronic Wounds (Venous leg ulcers, Diabetic foot ulcers, Pressure ulcers), Acute Wounds (Traumatic wounds, Burn cases, Surgical Procedures); By End-user - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers, Home care settings : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/npwt-devices-and-dressings-market.asp



NPWT Devices and Dressings Market Segmented by (By Product Type - NPWT Devices (Standalone NPWT Devices, Portable NPWT Devices, Disposable NPWT Devices), NPWT Dressing kits (Foam dressing kit,Gauze dressing kit); By Application - Chronic Wounds (Venous leg ulcers, Diabetic foot ulcers, Pressure ulcers), Acute Wounds (Traumatic wounds, Burn cases, Surgical Procedures); By End-user - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers, Home care settings : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/npwt-devices-and-dressings-market.asp Schizophrenia Treatment Market Schizophrenia Treatment Market Segmented by (By Product Type - Atypical Antipsychotics, Phenothiazine Antipsychotics, Thioxanthenes, Miscellaneous Antipsychotic Agents; By Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce) : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/schizophrenia-treatment-market.asp



Schizophrenia Treatment Market Segmented by (By Product Type - Atypical Antipsychotics, Phenothiazine Antipsychotics, Thioxanthenes, Miscellaneous Antipsychotic Agents; By Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce) : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/schizophrenia-treatment-market.asp Orthopedic Veterinary Implants Market Segmented by (Product Type - Total Knee Replacement (TKR), Total Hip Replacement (THR), Trauma Fixations, Tibial Tuberosity Advancement (TTA), Implants, Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy (TPLO) Implants, Advanced Locking Plate System (ALPS), Total Elbow Replacement (TER); End User - Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics; Region - North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2026 : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/orthopedic-veterinary-implants-market.asp

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Ashwani Bhagat

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



PMR Latest News:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/news

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.