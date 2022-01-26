Medical Adhesives Market size worth $ 13.48 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.15% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Adhesives Market" By Product (Synthetic and Natural), By Application (Internal, External, and Dental), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Medical Adhesives Market size was valued at USD 7.74 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.48 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.15% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Medical Adhesives Market Overview

Medical adhesives are used to reduce blood loss during various surgical procedures, including cardiovascular surgery, organ implants, and orthopedic surgery. The medical adhesives aid in natural wound healing and prevent air and liquid leakage during and after surgical procedures. Surgical sutures and staples are replaced with new types of adhesives and sealants. Medical professionals are increasingly using various types of materials, driving up demand for the Medical Adhesives Market. Organ transplantation is one of the examples of surgical procedures that require significant incisions in the human body.

Surgical sutures and staples are used to close wounds after surgery the wound must heal quickly to prevent complications like wound infection, bleeding, and other complications. Adhesives may aid in the prevention of such issues. Fibrin sealant is a biological adhesive used to seal and bind tissues and achieve hemostasis in almost all surgical procedures. Fibrin sealant is used to avoid bleeding during surgery, allowing surgeons to achieve hemostasis quicker and effectively than they could without it.

Dental extraction and oral surgery, orthopedics procedures, cardiac surgery, thoracic surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, and ophthalmologic surgery are the uses for these adhesives. Even though this has many positive factors but few restraints can affect the market growth. Strict policies for medical-grade products can lower the expansion of this market. Apart from that, skin injury from these adhesives can be a major problem for old-age patients and young children that can affect the growth of this market drastically.

Key Developments

July 2021 : Baxter International has announced the acquisition of PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System from CryoLife, Inc. for up to USD 60.8 million .

: Baxter International has announced the acquisition of PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System from CryoLife, Inc. for up to . April 2019 : Baxter announced the reception of the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the faster preparation of FLOSEAL hemostatic matrix, a hemostatic product, at the 2019 Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses (AORN) global surgical conference and expo.

Key Players

The major players in the market are 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Mactac, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Closure Medical Corporation, Adhesys Medical GMBH, Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG and CO. KGAA, Ellsworth Adhesives, Puritan Medical Products.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Adhesives Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Medical Adhesives Market, By Product

Synthetic



Natural

Medical Adhesives Market, By Application

Internal



External



Dental

Medical Adhesives Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research