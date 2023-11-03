Medical Aesthetics Market 2023-2027 | The increased emphasis on fat-loss treatments is the market trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical aesthetics market report goes into detail on market segmentation by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), type (body contouring procedures, botox and dermal filler procedures, and other procedures) and end-user (hospitals and clinics, medical spas and beauty centers, and home use). An important trend in the market for medical aesthetics is increased emphasis on fat-loss treatments. Despite the fact that diet and exercise can assist reduce body fat, cellulite remains unchanged. Excess fat and sagging, stretched skin are removed during surgical body contouring. The 1,440-nanometer laser was the first minimally invasive laser system to be approved by the US FDA for cellulite removal. Cryolipolysis has also been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the removal of fat from the lower and other abdominal areas. Many vendors are developing cool sculpting technology-based products to remove extra fat by controlled freezing of fat cells. Therefore, innovation in technology is emerging as a prominent trend.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Aesthetics Market

The medical aesthetics market is categorized by Technavio as a subsegment of the global life sciences tools and services market. According to projections, the market will grow by USD 29.67 billion. Increasing public awareness of medical aesthetics is one of the factors driving the market globally. Other factors such as an increase in aging population are expected to further increase demand. Between 2022 and 2027, the market for medical aesthetics is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.6%.

About medical aesthetics market customer landscape & market vendors

The market study covers the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on penetration-based adoption rates in various regions. Furthermore, the research offers important buying criteria and price sensitivity drivers to assist businesses in evaluating and developing their growth strategy.

Major market vendors

The market is driven by the presence of several global and regional vendors, such as Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. These vendors offer a wide range of uniquely designed medical aesthetics products. In the medical aesthetics market, there are several other prominent vendors and manufacturers who are increasing their market position through various techniques such as strategic alliances, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, regional growth, and product/service launches.

Regional insights

During the forecast period, North America is expected to contribute 28% of worldwide market growth. The United States is the region's largest revenue contributor. Due to increasing demand in the market, the overall employment of physicians and surgeons in the United States is expected to expand by more than 17% between 2019 and 2026, substantially higher than the average for all occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

