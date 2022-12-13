Medical Aesthetics Market to Surpass $34,124 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the medical aesthetics market had a total size of $11,892.0 million, and it is predicted to hit $34,124.0 million by 2030, progressing at a rate of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is mainly because of the development of technologically advanced and easy-to-use products and the mounting need for aesthetic treatments among people.

Furthermore, the acceptance of non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures is increasing worldwide due to the rising number of people with loose facial skin, specifically around the jowls, cheeks, and eyes, and dry skin across the body. These are some of the significant changes that typically happen with the aging of an individual.

In addition, the need for aesthetic equipment is growing because of the surging acceptance of cosmetic treatments among common people, to enhance their appearance.

North America Is Major Revenue Generator

North America held the largest revenue share in the recent past, and it is projected to continue its dominance, generating $15 billion in 2030. This can be credited to the innovations in cosmetic practices, as numerous giants and newcomers in the industry either have headquarters or a significant sales presence in the region.

Moreover, the growing investment in the healthcare sector, the government initiatives for inviting foreign investments, and the mounting R&D on enhanced technologies are contributing to the growth of the industry.

The APAC market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the years to come. The developing countries in the region are experiencing a significant surge in the use of cosmetic treatments, mainly due to the increasing per capita income of the middle class, aging population, growing awareness about skin problems, and snowballing number of medical tourists choosing them for cosmetic treatments.

Injectables Are Most Widely Used by People

In 2021, the injectables category had the largest revenue share, of about 40%. This can be ascribed to the growing sales of dermal fillers, Botulinum toxin, and neurotoxins.

These products offer short procedure time, minimal scarring, instant results, cost-efficiency, and minimally invasive nature, which offers patients enhanced convenience.

Beauty Clinics Dominating Market

Beauty clinics hold the largest revenue share, of around 50%, mainly because of the increasing per capita income in many countries and snowballing number of beauty centers throughout the world.

Such clinics offer several aesthetic treatments, including wrinkle treatment, body enhancement and augmentation, and scar removal. This is why the demand for dermal fillers and neurotoxins in beauty clinics is increasing.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Report Coverage

By Product Type

Injectables

Neurotoxins



Dermal fillers

Topicals

Creams



Gels

Energy-Based Devices

Laser



Radiofrequency



Ultrasound

Breast Implants

Silicone



Saline

By End user

Beauty Clinics

Spas and Salons

Hospitals

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E

