Medical Affairs Professional Society Announces Dr. Paul Stoffels as Keynote Speaker at MAPS 2020 Global Annual Meeting in Miami

When asked about the opportunity to present in front of the world's largest gathering of Medical Affairs professionals, Dr. Stoffels responded, "Advances in science and technology have created exciting new opportunities in medicine, and allow us to offer innovative healthcare solutions in new ways to help people all over the world. Sharing knowledge at meetings like MAPS is a critical part of the global collaboration needed to harness scientific innovation for the health of everyone, everywhere."

Dr. Stoffels will present on Tuesday, March 10 on the topic of "Innovation in Biopharmaceuticals", examining how external and internal innovation working together is the key to success in biopharmaceuticals as well as MedTech. In addition to his keynote, Dr. Stoffels will be joined onstage by medical affairs executives for an expert panel where conference attendees will participate in a live question and answer session.

Dr. Stoffels is a visionary leader who inspires and drives transformational innovation to bring years of life and quality of life to millions of people around the world. He spearheads the Johnson & Johnson research and product pipeline by leading teams across all our sectors to set the companywide innovation agenda, discovering and developing transformational healthcare solutions. He also is responsible for the safety of all products of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies worldwide, and steers the company's global public health strategy to make innovative medicines and technologies accessible in the world's most vulnerable communities and resource-poor settings.

Dr. Stoffels' commitment to fueling innovation and finding the best science, wherever it exists, is the driving force behind the launch of Johnson & Johnson Innovation in 2013, which he now leads to foster science and technology through strategic partnerships, licensing and acquisitions. Paul also oversees JJDC, the oldest corporate venture fund in the life science industry.

Previously, in his role as Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, he led the transformation of the pharmaceutical research and development pipeline for Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, driving a fundamental shift in the R&D paradigm that is now a model in the industry for productivity and innovation. Under his leadership, Janssen rejuvenated its pipeline, launching multiple new medicines and making a difference for people all over the world.

Registration for the MAPS 2020 Global Annual Meeting is now open at www.medicalaffairs.org/maps2020global. The meeting will be attended by over 600 Medical Affairs professionals from across the globe and will feature a dedicated Field Medical program followed by the main program's plenary sessions with featured keynotes, interactive workshops with take-home applications and insights, a solution provider expo, and lively networking events.

About the Medical Affairs Professional Society

MAPS is a global non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization of Medical Affairs professionals with over 2,000 members from over 160 life sciences companies, as well as those who provide valuable support to Medical Affairs organizations. Its mission is to advance the Medical Affairs profession and increase its impact across the life sciences industry by:

Promoting excellence across Medical Affairs functions Developing guidelines to support industry standards and best practices Fostering advocacy for the Medical Affairs position Providing education and encouraging professional collaborations that support the practice of Medical Affairs

Contact: Catherine Starr, cstarr@medicalaffairs.org

SOURCE Medical Affairs Professional Society

Related Links

http://www.medicalaffairs.org

