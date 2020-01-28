Medical Affairs: The Roadmap to 2025
Jan 28, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Affairs: The Roadmap to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides details of the significance of the medical affairs functional area in the pharmaceutical industry supported by expert insights.
Detailed analysis of the current scenario, structure, cross-functioning role and importance of medical affairs is provided in the report. The report also focuses on the importance of medical affairs in communicating and collecting medical evidence with the organization and external stakeholders. Within this context, the evolving role and the future of medical affairs are discussed in detail.
The report includes:
- An overview of medical affairs and discussion on its role in the pharmaceutical industry
- Briefing about the importance of medical affairs in communicating and collecting the medical evidence
- Detailed analysis of the current scenario, structure, and cross-functioning role of medical affairs
- Discussion on the evolving role and the future of medical affairs
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
Chapter 2 The Role of Medical Affairs in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Introduction
- The Role of Medical Affairs Throughout Product Lifecycle
- Early in Development
- Pre-launch
- Launch
- Post-launch
- Increasing Role of Medical Affairs
- Research and Development (R&D) and Commercial Functions
- Role in Organization and External Stakeholders
- Cross-Functional Support in Early Access Programs
- Supporting Investigator-Initiated Research (IIR)
- Role of Medical Affairs in Generating Medical Evidence
- Role of Medical Affairs in Medical and Public Education
- Collaborations with Patient Associations
- Engaging with Control Systems in Pharmaceutical Industry
- Organizational Structure of the Medical Affairs Department
Chapter 3 Emerging Capabilities of Medical Affairs
- Critical Role of Medical Affairs: Getting Fit for the Future
- Gaining Opportunities with Insights Using Technology and Automation
- Patient and Customer Centricity
- Engagement Leadership
- Effective Partnership with Internal and External Stakeholders
- Medical Governance
- Conclusion
Chapter 4 Appendix: Acronyms
