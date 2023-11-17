Medical and Surgical Drainage System Market Global Analysis and Forecast 2023-2027: Profiles of Key Players Cardinal Health, Convatec, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Redax, Teleflex and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical and Surgical Drainage System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application, Flow Type, Material Type, and Country Analysis, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical and surgical drainage system market was valued at $2.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $3.07 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.86% between 2023 and 2027.

The key factors driving the growth of the global medical and surgical drainage systems market include the increase in surgery volume globally, technological advancements in the medical and surgical drainage systems market, and the rise in the geriatric population.

Drainage systems are medical devices that are used to remove excess fluids from the body, such as blood from a surgical site or wound. These devices are generally used by surgeons during surgical procedures to help prevent the accumulation of fluids, which may affect the healing process or lead to complications such as infections or hematoma formation. Surgical drainage systems are used for the management of post-operative fluid accumulation, thereby facilitating wound healing.

The medical and surgical drainage systems market has made an impact in the following ways:

  • Patient Recovery: The drainage systems are used post-surgery or in the treatment of certain medical conditions to remove excess fluids or air from the body. This promotes faster patient recovery by reducing the risk of complications and discomfort.
  • Infection Prevention: Closed medical drainage systems help prevent infection by keeping bodily fluids isolated from the external environment. This is crucial in surgical settings, where infection control is of paramount importance.
  • Enhanced Surgical Procedures: Surgeons often use drainage systems during surgeries to maintain a clear surgical field. This improves the precision and safety of surgical procedures, particularly in complex cases.
  • Pain Management: Drainage systems are used to alleviate pain and discomfort in patients with conditions such as pleural effusion (fluid accumulation around the lungs) or ascites (fluid accumulation in the abdomen). By draining excess fluid, patients experience relief from pain and pressure.
  • Reduced Hospital Stay: Effective wound drainage can shorten the length of hospital stays for patients recovering from surgery or managing certain medical conditions. This can lead to cost savings for healthcare facilities and improve patient comfort.
  • Management of Chronic Conditions: Some chronic medical conditions, such as hydrocephalus (excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain), require long-term drainage solutions. The medical and surgical drainage systems market provides ongoing care for patients with chronic conditions, improving their quality of life.
  • Minimally Invasive Procedures: Advances in drainage technology have enabled minimally invasive procedures, such as laparoscopic or percutaneous drainage. These techniques reduce the invasiveness of treatments and promote faster recovery.
  • Customized Solutions: The medical and surgical drainage systems market offers a range of drainage devices and systems tailored to specific medical conditions, allowing healthcare providers to select the most appropriate solution for their patients.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Drainage Systems (Open, Closed)
  • Accessories.

By Application

  • Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery
  • Abdominal
  • Orthopedic
  • Others Surgeries

By Flow Type

  • Active
  • Passive

By Material Type

  • Silastic
  • Rubber
  • Other Material

By Region

  • Americas
  • U.S.
  • Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • APAC
  • China
  • India

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Opportunities in Emerging Economies:

There is a growing opportunity for the surgical medical and surgical drainage systems market in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, among others. These regions are characterized by expanding healthcare infrastructures, rising surgical intervention rates, increasing geriatric population, and an increasing focus on patient care, which leads to higher adoption of advanced drainage systems.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • B. Braun SE
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Convatec Group Plc
  • Cook Medical
  • Hangzhou Fushan Medical Appliances
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medela AG
  • Medline Industries, LP
  • Medtronic plc
  • Ningbo Luke Medical
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Redax
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Vygon
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7riy91

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2023 with Market Share of Key Players - Aspira, Lipa Later, Miti, Flexpay Technologies, and Julla

The "Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product...
Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 54.6% to Reach $2.3 Billion in 2023 - Market Forecast to 2028

The "Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product...
