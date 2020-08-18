Medical Apparel Brand Jaanuu Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct-to-consumer performance medical apparel company Jaanuu has announced the appointment of Mike Klepfer as Chief Operating Officer, leading operations, customer experience and planning for the brand.

Mike Klepfer joins Jaanuu with a successful and proven background including over 30 years of experience in operations, driving measurable results for businesses. Prior to joining Jaanuu, Klepfer was the COO at The Black Tux, where he was one of the first employees, helping the company raise $60M in venture and private equity funding to become one of the top ecommerce operators in Los Angeles. Prior to The Black Tux, Klepfer spent time at Amazon and AMS, one of the leading fulfilment solutions in the industry.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Jaanuu – a group of passionate and skilled leaders who are reimagining the uniform industry and beyond. Now more than ever it is essential that our esteemed healthcare workers are outfitted in product that is high-performing, innovative, durable, comfortable, and stylish – allowing them to feel their best while performing at their peak, and I am excited to grow the business further to facilitate this," commented Klepfer.

Klepfer joins the current Jaanuu leadership team of seasoned ecommerce, retail and startup vets with experience from Boston Consulting Group, Topshop, ShoeDazzle, The Tie Bar, Beachbody and Hollar.

"As the business continues to experience meteoric, profitable growth, we are excited to bring on Mike to help drive Jaanuu forward," said Jaanuu co-founder and CEO, Shaan Sethi. "Since launching a new accessories product category via antimicrobial-finished face masks earlier this year, we are so humbled by the positive response and we remain committed to providing high quality protective apparel for the healthcare and general population."

About Jaanuu

Launched in 2013 by former private equity investor Shaan Sethi and his physician sister Dr. Neela Sethi, Jaanuu is the leader in performance medical workwear, scrubs, lab coats, and accessories. Jaanuu transformed the market upon its launch as a direct-to-consumer brand embracing the mission to help medical professionals look their best and feel confident. Along with its fashion-forward styles, Jaanuu is also distinguished by its proprietary fabrications ForminaFlex™, PonteLux™, JeoFlex™ , which incorporate odor fighting, antimicrobial-finished fabric and premium stretch fabric blends manufactured to stay soft and wrinkle resistant in harsh hospital conditions. Visit the website: www.jaanuu.com. Follow Jaanuu on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

