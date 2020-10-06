Medical Apparel Brand Jaanuu Unveils Performance Driven Mission and Collection

"I've had a chance to reflect personally on my journey as a physician, and how truly physically and emotionally taxing this year has been," said Jaanuu co-founder Dr. Neela Sethi Young. "I've seen and studied my colleagues' battles and fears. I wanted the company I co-founded to reflect these challenges and the strengths to overcome them."

Along with the evolved branding and mission, Jaanuu also announces two groundbreaking new fabrics to their scrubs collections; EDGEryx™ and SPINryx™. EDGEryx™ is a revolutionary woven fabric constructed with 4-way stretch properties for superior comfort and durability, providing advanced flexibility and mobility while maintaining structure. SPINryx™ is a soft knit fabric solution providing a new definition of performance fabric by intersecting extreme flexibility and comfort, offering sweat-wicking and all-day breathability. Jaanuu's new compression fabric is engineered to provide an ergonomic base layer to partner with Jaanuu scrubs for all-day total muscle and body support through long shifts.

"Innovation and heart have always been at the core of Jaanuu – and the timing was right to rethink our mission and revamp our products with further advancement in our fabric technology. We've worked with healthcare professionals for over a year to iterate and deliver the most innovative medical scrubs in the world," said Saurabh Shah, Chief Strategy Officer.

The revamped collection is optimized to meet healthcare professionals' needs with new advanced antimicrobial-finished fabrics, durable mesh linings, functional details such as hidden pockets and badge loops, and versatile silhouettes all specifically designed for optimal long-wear performance.

"As Jaanuu has grown and evolved over the years, we have continually been amazed and inspired by the medical professionals who wear our apparel to perform at their best, every day. This year has driven that home more than ever and was the catalyst for reimagining our 'why' and highlighting the incredible challenges faced, accepted and overcome by our customers daily," commented Jaanuu co-founder and CEO, Shaan Sethi. "We've cemented our core values to reflect this: empowering, authentic, intimate, raw and real and inclusive, because those values represent Jaanuu's heart and soul."

For more information, please visit the re-launched brand website at www.jaanuu.com

About Jaanuu

Launched in 2013 by former private equity investor Shaan Sethi and his physician sister Dr. Neela Sethi, Jaanuu is the leader in performance and protective medical workwear, scrubs, lab coats and accessories. Jaanuu transformed the market upon its launch as a direct-to-consumer brand, and has embraced the mission to inspire medical professionals' journeys to perform at their best. Jaanuu is distinguished by its proprietary fabrications EDGEryx™ and SPINryx™, which incorporate odor fighting, antimicrobial-finished fabric and premium stretch fabric blends manufactured to stay soft and wrinkle resistant in harsh hospital conditions. Visit the website: www.jaanuu.com. Follow Jaanuu on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,and Pinterest.

SOURCE Jaanuu

Related Links

http://www.jaanuu.com

