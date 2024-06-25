Medical Arts Pharmacy Named IPC 2024 Most Valuable Pharmacy

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) is thrilled to announce Medical Arts Pharmacy of Henderson, NC, as the recipient of the Dan Moudry Most Valuable Pharmacy (MVP) Award for 2024. The prestigious award was presented to Chocky White at the IPC Annual Business Meeting on June 24, during McKesson ideaShare 2024 in New Orleans, LA.

Chocky White, Medical Arts Pharmacy owner, winner of IPC's 2024 Most Valuable Pharmacy (MVP) Award.

Chocky White graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1969. He moved to Henderson and opened Medical Arts Pharmacy in 1971, starting with a modest 600 sq. ft space in the Vance Medical Arts Building. Initially, he was the sole pharmacist and employee. Over the years, Medical Arts Pharmacy has expanded significantly to accommodate a growing customer base. Exceptional customer service has always been the top priority, distinguishing Medical Arts Pharmacy from large chain stores.

"Medical Arts Pharmacy exemplifies a thriving independent community pharmacy," said IPC President and CEO Marc Essensa. "Chocky has cultivated an empowered staff that has enabled him to introduce innovative solutions, benefitting the entire community."

"We are honored to receive this award from IPC," said Chocky White, owner of Medical Arts Pharmacy. "Their support has been crucial in allowing us to serve our community effectively."

"My dad has always emphasized the importance of excellent customer service," said vice president Cara White Kirby. "He always said, 'Provide great service, and customers will return.' We are committed to exceeding patient expectations, fostering their loyalty."

Established in 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacies. With a mission to maximize the success of independent pharmacists, IPC provides members with access to effective programs, products, and services designed to enhance profitability. IPC operates a secondary wholesale distribution center in Sun Prairie, WI, serving over 6,000 independent pharmacies with brand, generic, and OTC products.

