Medical Arts Radiology Joins LabFinder.com

"At Medical Arts, we are committed to providing the best possible patient experience – from comfort, to convenience to confidence in the medical team providing their radiology service," said Dr. Pradeep Albert for Medical Arts. "LabFinder's portal helps us to build a relationship with our patients – engaging them in their care, providing information and access to their results."

LabFinder.com achieves this objective by allowing radiologists to engage more directly with patients and doctors, building relationships focused on patient-centered care. LabFinder.com also supports subscribing centers by attracting new patients while reducing no-shows and scaling day-to-day testing with secure online access, HIPAA compliant document storage and sharing for all test results.

"Medical Arts Radiology's locations are a great addition to LabFinder. Now patients in Long Island can book their appointments directly with Medical Arts regardless of the prescribing provider," said co-founder of LabFinder.com and leading Manhattan cardiologist, Dr. Robert Segal. "Our portal follows the patient – patients may see a doctor in Manhattan, but can still book their radiology test closer to home."

With a growing community of over 325,000 registered patients and over 2,000 referring doctors, LabFinder.com is working to modernize health care by uniting patients, doctors, labs and radiology centers. The mission of LabFinder is to make patient health a priority by making it easier to find the right lab or radiology center, reducing out-of-network costs, providing access to test results, and encouraging patients to take a more educated, active role in their own health care.

About LabFinder:



LabFinder is a consumer facing platform that seamlessly integrates communication between patients, doctors and diagnostic centers in a secure portal - from orders to results. The LabFinder team is passionate about improving the patient, doctor and lab relationship, reducing patient expenses and providing better patient care through patient empowerment and giving patients more control over their results. https://www.labfinder.com/

About Medical Arts Radiology:



For over 70 years, Medical Arts Radiology has provided Long Island patients and referring physicians with the latest advances in diagnostic imaging. Our commitment to providing the highest level of care begins with our doctors, all board-certified with extensive experience and advanced specialty training. Medical Arts radiology has 10 sites which are accredited by the American College of Radiology and have earned their designation as Breast Imaging Centers of Excellence. http://www.medicalartsradiology.com/

