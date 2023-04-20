Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Focus on Child Care and Baby Safety to Monitor Baby Activities and Assist in Development Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Research Report by Type (Audio, Video), Mode of Connection (Wired, Wireless), End-User - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market size was estimated at USD 512.57 million in 2022, USD 552.55 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% to reach USD 944.21 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus on Child Care and Baby Safety to Monitor Baby Activities and Assist in Development

Rising Demand from Working Parents Globally

Growing E-Commerce to Distribute Baby Monitors

Restraints

Repeated False Alarms Lead to Unnecessary Tests

Opportunities

Technology Development in Baby Monitoring Platforms Such as Integration of Ai, Video Monitoring, and Wearable Technology

Growing Adoption Among Baby Care Center and Home Care Settings

Challenges

Declining Birth Rate



Cumulative Impact of High Inflation:



The high inflation in developed economies globally has resulted in an overall price surge over the past two years. The cumulatively eroding overall purchasing power is expected to impact developing economies significantly and is considered helpful in numerous ways.

The report uncovers the effect of high inflation on the long-term performance of the global economy and provides details on fiscal policies measuring and reducing its short-term impacts on demand/supply, cash flow, and currency exchange. The Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market report delivers the high inflation expectation considering the related impact from cost-push and demand-pull inflation.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan. This research report categorizes the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Audio and Video.

Based on Mode of Connection, the market is studied across Wired and Wireless.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Daycare & Nursery, Family, and Hospitals.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market, by Type



7. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market, by Mode of Connection



8. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market, by End-User



9. Americas Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market



10. Asia-Pacific Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



