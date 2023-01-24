Medical billing outsourcing market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 24, 2023, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global medical billing outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 11,704.49 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73%. North America will account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Global medical billing outsourcing market - Five forces
The global medical billing outsourcing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
Global medical billing outsourcing market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global medical billing outsourcing market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Physician groups and clinics, and Hospitals), and type (Medical billing companies and Freelance).
- The physician groups and clinics segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Patients go to specialized clinics for advanced technology treatments such as lipolysis. Most end-users outsource this process due to a lack of infrastructure and cost-effectiveness. The need to maintain an electronic medical record (EMR) of patients drives the market. Therefore, stringent regulations for documented medical histories of patients are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global medical billing outsourcing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global medical billing outsourcing market.
- North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as the US and Canada, along with Mexico, are the major adopters of medical billing outsourcing services. The market in the region is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period, as the market is mature.
Global medical billing outsourcing market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The key driver for the market is the improvement in healthcare administrative processes, optimization, and operational efficiency.
- Medical billing outsourcing services bring in that much-needed operational efficiency by intelligently managing critical processes such as collections, coding, reimbursement, denials management, contract management, customer service, patient billing, advisory, and follow-up.
- With the deployment of medical billing outsourcing services, the overall healthcare industry is estimated to transition from service-based to value-based payment models smoothly.
- Also, the rising costs and administrative expenses in the evolving regulatory environment have propelled increased usage of the healthcare billing outsourcing service and made it an attractive proposition for healthcare providers.
- All these factors inflate the end-user base and will drive the consumption of the market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- Government initiative supporting the adoption of medical billing outsourcing services is the key trend in the market.
- Owing to government support, healthcare systems find it easy to implement outsourced billing services, as well as get financial support, which removes the associated financial burden.
- Various regional governments have been promoting the use of IT in the healthcare industry to improve the efficiency and productivity of the overall healthcare system.
- The ONC HIT Certification Program supports the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs, which provide financial incentives for the meaningful use of certified EHR technology.
- Owing to all these initiatives by governments, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- Complexities associated with the deployment of medical billing outsourcing services are one of the major challenges hampering the market growth.
- The implementation process of medical billing outsourcing is complex, including the tailoring of the system to support safe, quality care, and ensuring that there is minimal downtime.
- It is a multi-stage process; hence, it is important to understand what support and IT infrastructure are required to make it convenient.
- Configuring the system can be complex and requires a team that would include physicians to ensure that the technology serves its purpose of supporting safe and effective clinical processes.
- Hence, the complexity of the existing systems and the challenges faced during the integration and deployment of medical billing outsourcing are likely to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this medical billing outsourcing market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical billing outsourcing market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the medical billing outsourcing market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the medical billing outsourcing market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical billing outsourcing market vendors
|
Report Coverage
|
Page number
|
Base year
|
Historic period
|
164
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Market structure
|
2017-2021
|
Regional analysis
|
2023-2027
|
Key countries
|
Competitive landscape
|
Key companies profiled
|
Market dynamics
|
Customization purview
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
14.08
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
5 Star Billing Service Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., eClinicalWorks LLC, eMDs Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Experian Plc, Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Kareo Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., R1 RCM Inc., The SSI Group LLC, Veritas Capital Fund Management, L.L.C., and WellSky Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global medical billing outsourcing market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global medical billing outsourcing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Physician groups and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Physician groups and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Medical billing companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Medical billing companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Medical billing companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Medical billing companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Medical billing companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Freelance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Freelance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Freelance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Freelance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Freelance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AdvancedMD Inc.
- Exhibit 108: AdvancedMD Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: AdvancedMD Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: AdvancedMD Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Athenahealth Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Athenahealth Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Athenahealth Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Athenahealth Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Change Healthcare Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Change Healthcare Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Change Healthcare Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Change Healthcare Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Change Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Change Healthcare Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Exhibit 124: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.8 eClinicalWorks LLC
- Exhibit 129: eClinicalWorks LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 130: eClinicalWorks LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: eClinicalWorks LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 132: eClinicalWorks LLC - Key offerings
- 12.9 Epic Systems Corp.
- Exhibit 133: Epic Systems Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Epic Systems Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Epic Systems Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Experian Plc
- Exhibit 136: Experian Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Experian Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Experian Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Experian Plc - Segment focus
- 12.11 Kareo Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Kareo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Kareo Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Kareo Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 McKesson Corp.
- Exhibit 143: McKesson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: McKesson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Medical Information Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Medical Information Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Medical Information Technology Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Medical Information Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 R1 RCM Inc.
- Exhibit 159: R1 RCM Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: R1 RCM Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: R1 RCM Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 The SSI Group LLC
- Exhibit 162: The SSI Group LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 163: The SSI Group LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: The SSI Group LLC - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 170: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations
