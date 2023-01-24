Medical billing outsourcing market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global medical billing outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 11,704.49 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73%. North America will account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Global medical billing outsourcing market - Five forces

The global medical billing outsourcing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global medical billing outsourcing market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global medical billing outsourcing market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Physician groups and clinics, and Hospitals), and type (Medical billing companies and Freelance).

The physician groups and clinics segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Patients go to specialized clinics for advanced technology treatments such as lipolysis. Most end-users outsource this process due to a lack of infrastructure and cost-effectiveness. The need to maintain an electronic medical record (EMR) of patients drives the market. Therefore, stringent regulations for documented medical histories of patients are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global medical billing outsourcing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global medical billing outsourcing market.

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as the US and Canada , along with Mexico , are the major adopters of medical billing outsourcing services. The market in the region is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period, as the market is mature.

Download a sample report

Global medical billing outsourcing market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The key driver for the market is the improvement in healthcare administrative processes, optimization, and operational efficiency .

. Medical billing outsourcing services bring in that much-needed operational efficiency by intelligently managing critical processes such as collections, coding, reimbursement, denials management, contract management, customer service, patient billing, advisory, and follow-up.

With the deployment of medical billing outsourcing services, the overall healthcare industry is estimated to transition from service-based to value-based payment models smoothly.

Also, the rising costs and administrative expenses in the evolving regulatory environment have propelled increased usage of the healthcare billing outsourcing service and made it an attractive proposition for healthcare providers.

All these factors inflate the end-user base and will drive the consumption of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Government initiative supporting the adoption of medical billing outsourcing services is the key trend in the market.

is the key trend in the market. Owing to government support, healthcare systems find it easy to implement outsourced billing services, as well as get financial support, which removes the associated financial burden.

Various regional governments have been promoting the use of IT in the healthcare industry to improve the efficiency and productivity of the overall healthcare system.

The ONC HIT Certification Program supports the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs, which provide financial incentives for the meaningful use of certified EHR technology.

Owing to all these initiatives by governments, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Complexities associated with the deployment of medical billing outsourcing services are one of the major challenges hampering the market growth.

are one of the major challenges hampering the market growth. The implementation process of medical billing outsourcing is complex, including the tailoring of the system to support safe, quality care, and ensuring that there is minimal downtime.

It is a multi-stage process; hence, it is important to understand what support and IT infrastructure are required to make it convenient.

Configuring the system can be complex and requires a team that would include physicians to ensure that the technology serves its purpose of supporting safe and effective clinical processes.

Hence, the complexity of the existing systems and the challenges faced during the integration and deployment of medical billing outsourcing are likely to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this medical billing outsourcing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical billing outsourcing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the medical billing outsourcing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the medical billing outsourcing market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical billing outsourcing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the direct carrier billing market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 30.00 billion. This artificial lift systems market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (apps and games, online media, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The engineering services outsourcing market size is expected to increase by USD 206.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, semiconductor, and others), sourcing (offshore and onshore), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Medical billing outsourcing market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,704.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.08 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 5 Star Billing Service Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., eClinicalWorks LLC, eMDs Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Experian Plc, Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Kareo Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., R1 RCM Inc., The SSI Group LLC, Veritas Capital Fund Management, L.L.C., and WellSky Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global medical billing outsourcing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global medical billing outsourcing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Physician groups and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Physician groups and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Medical billing companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Medical billing companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Medical billing companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Medical billing companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Medical billing companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Freelance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Freelance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Freelance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Freelance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Freelance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AdvancedMD Inc.

Exhibit 108: AdvancedMD Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: AdvancedMD Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: AdvancedMD Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 111: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Athenahealth Inc.

Exhibit 116: Athenahealth Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Athenahealth Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Athenahealth Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Change Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 119: Change Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Change Healthcare Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Change Healthcare Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Change Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Change Healthcare Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 124: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 eClinicalWorks LLC

Exhibit 129: eClinicalWorks LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: eClinicalWorks LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: eClinicalWorks LLC - Key news



Exhibit 132: eClinicalWorks LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Epic Systems Corp.

Exhibit 133: Epic Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Epic Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Epic Systems Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Experian Plc

Exhibit 136: Experian Plc - Overview



Exhibit 137: Experian Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Experian Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Experian Plc - Segment focus

12.11 Kareo Inc.

Exhibit 140: Kareo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Kareo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Kareo Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 McKesson Corp.

Exhibit 143: McKesson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: McKesson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Medical Information Technology Inc.

Exhibit 147: Medical Information Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Medical Information Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Medical Information Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 155: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 R1 RCM Inc.

Exhibit 159: R1 RCM Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: R1 RCM Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: R1 RCM Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 The SSI Group LLC

Exhibit 162: The SSI Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 163: The SSI Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: The SSI Group LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/



SOURCE Technavio