Medical Building Construction Firm, Simone Health, Takes a Deeper Look at the Mixed-Use Facility Trend

BRONX, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixed-use facilities are becoming more common than ever before in the healthcare world. They offer patients a variety of medical services under one roof, and thus provide great conveniences for any patient walking through their doors. From increased services to improved land-use, mixed-use medical facilities are providing a completely transformed healthcare experience. Medical building construction firm, Simone Health, offers three tangible benefits of the mixed-use facility trend emerging in healthcare to help create a common understanding of the benefits to patients and medical business alike.

Efficient Land Use: As environmental conservation and space use concerns grow in our global discourse, it has become necessary to consider our carbon footprint in every way possible. Mixed-use facilities are a more environmentally friendly option than traditional healthcare facilities, as they utilize land-space more effectively. Instead of having a series of different offices, procedure rooms, specialists, and wellness centers spread out across a town or city, they're condensed into one, convenient location. The proliferation of mixed-use medical facilities cuts down on construction costs and resources, minimizes land-space, and reduces utility usage, with all details pointing to a higher efficiency space.

Convenience: The defining feature of mixed-use facilities is their convenience. The modern healthcare patient has more pressing things to do than sit in a doctor's office for hours and driving around town to see specialists. Mixed-use healthcare facilities nearly eliminate both of these inconveniences, combining almost any medical services that a patient would need under one roof. Instead of traveling on three different days to different offices, a patient can have a comprehensive healthcare visit in one place on one day. With today's patient-centric healthcare system, convenience goes a long way in attracting patients to a medical space, so it's no wonder that mixed-use facilities are a growing trend.

Reduces Spending: Building and operating a mixed-use medical facility is also financially beneficial in many ways for any healthcare business. By reducing the amount of land and buildings in operations under an enterprise, reduction in costs is realized by only having to maintain a single building instead of a series of smaller ones. Plus, as businesses look to incorporate energy-saving regimes or new policies, they only need to be enforced or installed in one building. Patients can save also save expenses, time and reduce their own footprint by having their medical services consolidated in one place.

Mixed-use medical facilities bring increase patient foot-traffic by providing a larger variety of services to the public, making them a great way to increase a facility's service options and visibility. By reducing costs, increasing convenience, and providing more efficient land use, mixed-use healthcare facilities will be the responsible and profitable model of the future in healthcare.

About Simone Health Development Companies:

Simone Health Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased. Visit www.simdev.com

SOURCE Simone Health Development Companies

Related Links

http://www.simdev.com

