Medical Cannabis: UK Must Keep Pace with Europe, Say Political and Industry Leaders

North American investors eyeing up European market as attitudes towards medical cannabis change

Experts around the world gather at The Barbican in London on 22nd May, for Cannabis Europa to discuss future of medical cannabis in the UK

on 22nd May, for Cannabis Europa to discuss future of medical cannabis in the UK Speakers include Members of UK Parliament, Members of European Parliament, business leaders, academics, scientists, and medicine regulators

The conference will focus on the rapid pace of the industry's evolution in a complex, diverse continent with a vast number of potential patients

Cannabis Europa is the leading platform for the growth and development of Europe's fledgling medical cannabis industry. The conference will provide a unique space to learn about, share, and shape the future of what is quickly becoming one of the 21st century's most important social, economic and healthcare issues.

There is no universal model for cannabis regulation and Europe has a clear opportunity to take a global leadership position. Regulators, policymakers, business leaders, scientists, patients, and advocates from across the continent and beyond will gather to help shape the development of what will become the world's largest medical cannabis market.

Major discussion topics will include thoughts on the role of the EU and EMA vs. local jurisdiction; how to further improve the education of European doctors and patients about cannabis-based medicines; how cannabis challenges our current medical system; and thoughts on how Europe can take a leading role in this new healthcare development.

Speaking at the event is Dr Monica Vialpando, a pharmaceutical development scientist and principal at Vialpando LLC, who said, "We are only just beginning to understand the medical properties derived from the cannabis plant. As our clinical understanding grows, policy needs to shift in order to keep pace with medical developments that could benefit the lives of millions of people. Events such as Cannabis Europa are central in steering this debate."

The conference is organised by consultancy Hanway Associates, in conjunction with Prohibition Partners and The European Cannabinoid Therapy Association. Title sponsorship has been provided by Canaccord Genuity, the leading investment bank for the cannabis sector.

George McBride, Partner at Hanway Associates said: "There is a rapidly growing wave of medical cannabis reforms sweeping around the globe. It is only a matter of time before the UK joins Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia and the dozens of other countries in permitting medical cannabis access. The inaugural Cannabis Europa sits at the heart of a growing debate around an issue which has the capacity to positively affect the lives of millions of people across the continent."

To view full itinerary, please visit https://www.cannabis-europa.com/

Key Details

What: Cannabis Europa, medical cannabis summit

Where: The Barbican Centre, London

When: 22 May

Time: 09:00 - 17:30

Ticket Price: £360

Headline Speakers:

Keynote by Michael Abbott - Chairman of Columbia Care

- Chairman of Columbia Care Bruce Linton - CEO of Canopy Growth Corp

- CEO of Canopy Growth Corp Carola Perez , Director, Spanish Observatory of Medical Cannabis

, Director, Spanish Observatory of Medical Cannabis George Freeman MP - former Life Sciences Minister, Conservative Party

Jeff Smith - Co-chair of APPG for Drug Policy Reform, Labour Party

- Co-chair of APPG for Drug Policy Reform, Labour Party Neil Maruoka - Analyst, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Canaccord Genuity

About Hanway Associates

London's global cannabis consultancy. Founded on Hanway Street in Soho by a scientist, a lawyer and a creative. Hanway Associates consult, connect and communicate to bridge the gaps between the medical cannabis industry, academia and policymakers. Hanway assist entrepreneurs & organisations navigate this emerging industry, and engage with government, media and the public.

SOURCE Hanway Associates