Medical Care Corporation Rebrands as "Embic Corporation," Announces Free Analytic Services to Academic Research Community

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Corporation, a leading innovator in the field of cognitive analytics, today announced a name change to Embic Corporation. As part of this rebrand, the company has made a major commitment to academic researchers in the field of Alzheimer's disease and will offer them access to the company's proprietary digital cognitive biomarkers at no cost. Through this academic initiative, Embic will support new discoveries in the vitally important field of cognition, and reinforce the company's ongoing commitment to the science of brain health.

Embic's digital biomarkers, which have been validated with grant funding from the National Institute on Aging (Award Number R44AG065126), provide quantified measures of unobservable cognitive processes such as information encoding and retrieval. The utility of these biomarkers for identifying pre-symptomatic Alzheimer's disease has been published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease. Without such insightful biomarkers, researchers have historically relied on inferential observations from tests of memory, orientation, language, and judgment. While such surrogate measures have value, each relies on the principle underlying processes of encoding and retrieval. Embic's digital cognitive biomarkers quantify these underlying processes and provide more granular insight into a subject's cognitive health.

Embic's Chief Medical Officer, William Shankle, MD, shared that, "Our digital cognitive biomarkers are derived from data collected using standard neuropsychological test batteries. In that regard, there are a great many historical studies, including FDA clinical trials, that could greatly benefit from further analysis. By providing Embic's digital cognitive biomarkers to the global research community for deeper analysis of past and future studies, we are confident that we can significantly accelerate the understanding of Alzheimer's disease and other medical conditions that impair cognitive health."

Embic Corporation (www.embic.us) is a data analytics company that develops digital biomarkers for characterizing human cognition and brain health. The company's intellectual property includes multiple patents in the cognitive health field, a registry of individuals monitoring their brain health, and a proprietary dataset of two million cognitive assessments that facilitates ongoing R&D efforts.

