Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) Set to Proceed with Filing a FINRA Application to Change Its Name and Ticker

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions LLC. (OTC PINK: MDCE) Medical Care Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce its intention to proceed with filing a formal application with FINRA for a corporate name and ticker symbol change.

This anticipated name and ticker change reflects the company's ambitious business strategy and aligns with its commitment to better serve its investors, customers, and stakeholders with corporate action. The planned updates signify an exciting new chapter for MDCE as it continues to expand its footprint as a public company.

The specific details regarding the new name and ticker symbol will be disclosed in the coming weeks, following the submission and review of the application. Once approved by FINRA, the changes will be implemented and communicated broadly to ensure transparency and a smooth transition for all involved.

CEO Marshall Perkins commented, "This step represents an important milestone in our corporate evolution. As we refine our focus and grow the business, aligning our name and ticker symbol with our vision is key to solidifying our brand identity and hopefully create lasting value for our shareholders."

Stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for additional updates as the process moves forward. For more information about the company and its activities, visit https://www.infiniteauctions.com/aboutus.aspx

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions LLC.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions is an online auction platform that specializes in high-end sports memorabilia, collectibles, and investment-grade assets. The company's mission is to assist sellers and offer bidders unique, valuable items through both public auctions and private sales.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated.

