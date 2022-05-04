Medical Ceramics Market to Garner $29.4 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 5.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for medical ceramics from the healthcare industry and several government initiatives for R&D activities drive the growth of the global medical ceramics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Ceramics Market by Application (Devices, Implant, Disposables, Packaging), by Type (Bioinert, Bioactive, Bioresorbable, Piezo Ceramics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global medical ceramics industry generated $17.5 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $29.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for medical ceramics from the healthcare industry, increase in awareness of oral hygiene and aesthetics, and several government initiatives for R&D activities drive the growth of the global medical ceramics market. However, volatility in prices of medical ceramics due to varying mining outputs and trade sentiments hinder the market growth. Contrarily, sharp rise in global population and increase in geriatric population is driving the sales of medical devices and implants, which presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure:

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global medical ceramics market, owing certain factors such as unavailability of skilled labor, supply chain disruptions, and closure of production hubs.

Increase in the demand for pharmaceuticals, on the other hand, has created an opportunity for manufacturers to expand the market.

The implant segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the implant segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global medical ceramics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in aging population and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases are acting as driving factors for the segment. However, the disposables segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to huge production of many types of disposable devices.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Medical Ceramics Market

The bioinert segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the bioinert segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global medical ceramics market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to its wide usage in the orthopedic & dental industry. However, the piezo ceramics segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the presence of an array of applications.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global medical ceramics market. This is attributed to the high prevalence of dental decay, increasing injuries, and the rapid adoption of medical ceramics. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The presence of huge population and increasing awareness of the advantages of medical ceramics among the individuals are major factors for the demand of medical ceramics in this region.

Leading Market Players

3M ESPE

CoorsTek Inc

DePuy Synthes

H.C. Starck GmbH

Kyocera Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Straumann

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Interested in Procuring This Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-ceramics-market/purchase-options

