Medical City Frisco First in Texas to Deploy Light-Based Surgery Platform

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical City Frisco has taken a leap into the future with the installation of a new surgical system for spine and cranial procedures. This system virtually replaces intraoperative radiation devices providing the surgical team with a fast, accurate and radiation-free tool for the placement of spinal implants and removal of cranial tumors, while enhancing patient safety in both.

"Medical City Frisco has always been proactive in ensuring that we have the right tools to protect our patients and enhance patient care, which is why we invested in this new surgical system," said Carlton Ulmer, CEO of Medical City Frisco. "This system is important to us and underscores our commitment to patient care and the communities we serve."

The new surgical system is the first and only Machine-Vision Image Guided Surgery (MvIGS) platform. The underlying technology is similar to what is used in the latest self-driving automobiles which use sophisticated camera technology linked to a computer to identify roads, vehicles, etc. to safely navigate their route. For the first-time spine surgeons can use a similar intelligent design to identify critical anatomy and guide their tools to the optimal pathway. Unlike time-consuming conventional image guided surgery (IGS) systems that depend on intraoperative radiation, this new MvIGS platform can achieve an incredibly fast surgical workflow for spine and cranial procedures using only visible light, reducing operative time for patients.

Medical City Frisco will conduct a highly visual media demonstration of the system from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the first floor lobby. Physicians will be available for interviews.

Medical City Frisco, a campus of Medical City Plano, is a 61-bed acute care hospital that offers a range of services, including adult and pediatric surgery, orthopedics, robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, women's services, imaging and emergency services. Medical City Frisco is a "green" facility, silver LEED certified for environmental and energy efficiency. For more information visit MedicalCityFrisco.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

