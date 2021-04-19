Medical Clinic Serving Houston's Most Vulnerable Immigrant Population Denied COVID-19 Vaccine

HOUSTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health and Human Services recently informed Hillcroft Physicians, P.A. Clinic (Hillcroft) after five months of waiting doctors will not be given the COVID Vaccine to distribute to their needy immigrant population.

"Five years ago, an investigation was launched by the Government into Hillcroft Physicians Clinic. At that time, the clinic was rapidly growing, providing medical services to thousands of newly arrived immigrant patients who relied on Medicaid for their families' vital medical services," says Ali Fazel, attorney for Dr. Farizani, Medical Director of Hillcroft Physicians Clinic. "Hillcroft is unique in that it provides medical services to mainly refugees from war-torn countries. The staff speaks ten different languages providing healthcare services to a population from 30 plus countries. Some of these new Americans have limited experience with healthcare, and that often led to a misunderstanding of continuity of care and confusion as to who was treating their families regardless of the effort undertaken by Hillcroft staff to educate and explain the complex structure of American healthcare services. This misunderstanding fueled the Governments' investigation into Hillcroft and may have caused the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to deny the COVID-19 vaccine distribution to Hillcroft patients."

For over twenty years Hillcroft Physicians have served over 200,000 patients through almost 700,000 office visits. There has never been a single action taken by the Texas Medical Board or lawsuit filed against any physician or provider who works at Hillcroft Physicians Clinic. Hillcroft continues to keep its doors open to serve the patients they love so dearly.

About Hillcroft Physicians Clinic:

Hillcroft Physicians and Providers have been serving the Gulfton and surrounding South West Houston Community for 24 years. Practitioners, along with the support team of assistants, translators, and educators work to comprehensively provide the best care possible to the medically underserved newly immigrated and refugee patients from over 30 countries. The largely immigrant population served by Hillcroft Physicians Clinic presents unique challenges that must be addressed during each visit and include culture, language, diet, mental status, and of course, physical health.

https://www.hillcroftphysicians.com

SOURCE Fazel Law