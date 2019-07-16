Medical Coaches Awarded Contract by State of Colorado to Manufacture Mobile Opioid Clinics

ONEONTA, N.Y., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Coaches (www.medcoach.com), a leading manufacturer of mobile medical clinics, has been selected to produce six mobile health units, specializing in medication-assisted treatment (MAT), in Colorado as part of the State's Opioid Response (SOR) Grant. Colorado was recently awarded the multi-year $30 million SOR grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to combat the State's opioid epidemic. One of the primary objectives of the SOR grant is to address the opioid crisis by increasing patient access to FDA-approved opioid reversal medication. The goal is to provide needed treatment for those with opioid dependency and reduce the growing number of opioid overdose deaths.

According to the Colorado Health Institute, overdose deaths in the state have nearly tripled since 1999, and there's been a fivefold increase in opioid-related deaths. Although access to treatment, particularly MAT, saves lives, it's estimated that more than 67,000 Coloradans who needed treatment for drug or alcohol use didn't receive it. There are a mere 22 opioid treatment providers in Colorado and they're only located in 12 of the state's 64 counties. Additionally, only 8% of providers can prescribe medical assisted treatment in the rural counties.

The overall goal of the Colorado Mobile Health project is to improve access to opioid addiction treatment in rural and underserved areas of Colorado. The mobile Medical Coaches units will break through the barriers impeding access to treatment and expand the reach of community health organization services. Medical Coaches, with a rich 70-year history of providing governments with multi-phasic health clinics, was clearly the vendor of choice for the project, as they're one of the largest specialized mobile medical unit manufacturers in the world.

"The reason Medical Coaches was chosen for this project was in part due to their longstanding history of producing quality mobile products and in part due to their amazing customer service," notes Kristy Jordon, Senior Director of Development & Communications who is one of the subcontractors working with the Colorado Department of Human Services on this project. "They listened to our needs and came up with an innovative solution that matches the mission of this project. When we were in Oneonta to tour their plant and meet the project staff, we were blown away by the high-tech production floor and the professional, yet down-to-earth and personable staff."

Chad Smith, President of Medical Coaches, adds that "We at Medical Coaches are very proud to work with the CDHS to increase access to substance abuse treatment, prevention and recovery services for people with opioid use disorder. Medical Coaches has built over 20,000 custom designed, special-purpose mobile service units for over 110 countries and all 50 United States," he points out. "We are honored to assist opioid-addicted individuals in Colorado and welcome the opportunity to provide our mobile medical units to other states seeking to help remedy the increasing opioid crisis in our country."

