Medical Coatings Market worth $15.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Coatings Market by Coating Type (Active, Passive), Material Type (Polymers, Metals), Application (Medical Devices, Medical Implants, Medical Equipment & Tools, Protective Clothing), And Region – Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Medical Coatings Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2020 to USD 15.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76047356

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Coatings Market"

84 – Market Data Tables

39 – Figures

179 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-coatings-market-76047356.html

Passive medical to be the largest coating type segment.

The passive coatings segment accounts for the largest share of the overall market. Hydrophilic coatings are widely used on guidewires, catheters, and introducer sheaths to lower friction coefficient. These coatings have properties such as lubricity, durability, low friction coefficient, and low particulate count. Hydrophobic coatings are water- or fluid-repellent and hence suitable for medical equipment. Minimal invasion and easy insertion of medical devices in biological openings offered by the hydrophilic coatings and excellent water repellent properties exhibited by the hydrophobic coatings are responsible for the large market size of passive medial coatings.

Polymers to be the fastest-growing material type segment.

Polymer-based medical coatings are used in medical devices, medical equipment & tools, protective clothing, and medical implants. They are necessary to optimize durability and corrosion resistance while minimizing the coefficient of friction. Major subtypes of polymer coatings used on medical devices, medical implants, and other applications are fluoropolymers, silicone, parylene, and polyurethanes. Easy availability, low cost, optimum performance, multifunctionality, and low particulate technology are boosting the polymer-based medical coatings market.

Medical devices to be the fastest-growing application segment.

The medical coatings market is segmented based on application into medical devices, medical implants, medical equipment & tools, protective clothing, and others. The medical devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Increased use of medical devices in the emerging economies, such as China and India, has led to the high growth of the market. The pandemic has further increased the demand for medical devices, such as catheters, guidewires, endotracheal tubes, positive pressure breathing devices, in-vitro diagnostic devices, cannulas, ventilators, ventilator accessories, infusion pumps, respirators, and other devices.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76047356

APAC to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to lead the medical coatings market during the forecast period. The growing population, rising percentage of the geriatric population, augmenting healthcare investments, and increasing income levels in the region are the major drivers for the medical coatings market in the region. The healthcare industry in APAC has been experiencing positive transformations in the healthcare system in terms of healthcare infrastructure and public-private partnerships. These factors are also responsible for the highest CAGR of the market in the region.

Between 2019 and 2020, the medical coatings market has observed a high growth rate due to COVID-19 and the increased demand across the world. The demand for medical devices and supplies, such as ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators, and protective clothing, is on the rise to combat COVID-19. This is propelling the demand for antimicrobial, anti-fog, hydrophilic, and hydrophobic coatings. However, the demand for medical coatings used on implants is expected to grow with CAGR less than that of medical devices. As an overall result of the impact on demand for different applications, the medical coatings market is expected to witness a positive impact in 2020.

The medical coatings market comprises major players such as DSM (Netherlands), Hydromer (US), Surmodics (US), Biocoat (US), AST Products (US), Covalon Technologies (Canada), Harland Medical Systems (US), Applied Medical Coatings (US), Freudenberg (US), and Merit Medical OEM (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Catheters Market by Type (Cardiovascular (IVUS Catheter, Guiding Catheter, Balloon Catheter), Urology catheter (Dialysis, Foley, Intermittent Catheter), Intravenous Catheter (Central Venous Catheter)), & End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/catheters-market-6247803.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]sandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-coatings-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-coatings.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets