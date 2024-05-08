Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center leads groundbreaking change in Medicare policy for MDS patients over 65 in need of lifesaving transplants

MILWAUKEE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently issued a decision to expand Medicare coverage for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HCT) for eligible Medicare patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), based on decades-long research led by investigators at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Cancer Center, in collaboration with investigators in the Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network (BMT CTN) and advocacy experts at the American Society of Hematology (ASH), American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP).

MDS is a group of cancers that affect the body's ability to produce healthy blood cells. Allogeneic HCT is the only curative therapy for patients with MDS.

"Until now, patients 65 and older with Medicare did not receive coverage for HCT, largely due to limited clinical research demonstrating that transplantations benefited patients in older age brackets (specifically Medicare beneficiaries) in the same way they benefitted younger patients," said Douglas Rizzo, MD, MS, Senior Scientific Director of the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), a research affiliation of MCW and NMDP, and Cancer Service Line Director at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. This challenge was further exacerbated since older adults were, consequently, overlooked as candidates for transplant because they did not have Medicare coverage for the procedure.

"We used our expertise in transplantation and the CIBMTR and BMT CTN research platforms to develop observational and interventional trials that would serve as a mechanism for gathering evidence to inform Medicare payment policy. For the first time in history, this made it possible for Medicare beneficiaries with MDS to enroll for treatment at transplant centers across the country and get coverage to support their care," said Dr. Rizzo. "In the first three years after Medicare agreed to provide coverage conditional on participating in approved studies, the number of transplants more than quadrupled, and we started to see lifesaving outcomes that proved our belief that older patients would benefit from transplantation, just the same as younger patients."

Since then, studies on MDS led by MCW, and in collaboration with investigators from other institutions participating in the CIBMTR and BMT CTN, have provided access to transplants for nearly 6,000 Americans with MDS over the age of 65.

"We are proud to be part of this important work to bring greater HCT access to people on Medicare with MDS," said Mohandas Narla, DSc, ASH President, and distinguished scientist at New York Blood Health Enterprises.

A final decision was recently made by Medicare in the form of a National Coverage Analysis Decision Memo to expand Medicare coverage for the affected population.

Full release: https://www.mcw.edu/newsroom/news-articles/mcw-cancer-center-leads-groundbreaking-change-in-medicare-policy-for-mds-patients-over-65

