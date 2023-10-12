Medical Composite Materials Market size to increase by USD 642.44 million between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., ACP Composites Inc., Avient Corp. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Composite Materials Market size is expected to grow by USD 642.44 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.02% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight material in the medical industry is notably driving the medical composite materials market. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices of medical composite materials may impede market growth. At Technavio, we provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the medical composite materials market including 3M Co., ACP Composites Inc., Avient Corp., Coltene Whaledent AG, Composiflex, CoorsTek Inc., Den Mat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, icotec AG, Kaman Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kulzer GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Polygon Co., SGL Carbon SE, Shofu Inc., Tokuyama Corp., and Toray Industries Inc. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy the report now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Composite Materials Market 2023-2027
Medical Composite Materials Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • Diagnostic imaging
  • Orthopedics
  • Needles and syringes
  • Dental
  • Microsphere

Type

  • Fiber composites
  • Polymer-ceramic composites
  • Polymer-metal composites

Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa 

The diagnostic imaging segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Diagnostic imaging uses electromagnetic radiation to create precise images of the inside of the human body. This crucial medical practice relies heavily on radiology, a branch of medicine that utilizes radiation for both diagnosis and treatment. Diagnostic imaging encompasses various techniques, including X-rays (radiography), CT scans (computed tomography), MRI scans (magnetic resonance imaging), interventional radiography (IR), nuclear medicine, ultrasound (sonography), and radiation therapy.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Medical Composite Materials Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The increase in demand for carbon fiber-reinforced plastics for biomedical applications.

Trends – The growing demand for nanofibers in the medical industry.

Challenges - Fluctuations in raw material prices of medical composite materials

For more information on drivers, trends, and challenges, request the free sample report now

Medical Composite Materials Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medical composite materials market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the medical composite materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the medical composite materials market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of medical composite materials market companies

Medical Composite Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.02%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 642.44 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.55

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 31%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., ACP Composites Inc., Avient Corp., Coltene Whaledent AG, Composiflex, CoorsTek Inc., Den Mat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, icotec AG, Kaman Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kulzer GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Polygon Co., SGL Carbon SE, Shofu Inc., Tokuyama Corp., and Toray Industries Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

  1. Excustive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

