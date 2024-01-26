Medical Connectors Market is set grow at a CAGR of 10:35% from 2024 to 2028: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Connectors market is set for substantial expansion, forecasting a robust USD 1.74 billion growth at an impressive CAGR of 10.35% between 2023 and 2028. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) fuelled by an aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases, creating a demand for advanced connectivity solutions provided by medical connectors. The global medical connectors market is forecasted to witness substantial growth due to the availability of connectors designed specifically for wearable devices and patient monitoring. Medical connectors play a crucial role in the rapid growth of remote patient monitoring (RPM) due to their continuous technological advancements such as miniaturization and improved data transmission capabilities. For a better understanding of market dynamics and trends, download a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Connectors Market 2024-2028

Regulatory Challenges and Market Segmentation

The medical connectors market faces regulatory challenges driven by the need for compliance with standards set by regulatory bodies. The market is segmented into End-user, Application, and Geography.

End-user: Hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers, Diagnostic laboratories, and imaging centers.

Application: Patient monitoring devices, Electrosurgical devices, Diagnostic imaging devices, Cardiology devices, Others.

Regional Analysis: North America is forecasted to contribute 41% to the global market growth during the forecast period.

"The US, hosting over 6,500 medical device companies, plays a pivotal role in driving regional growth." - Technavio

Favorable reimbursement policies, expanding healthcare initiatives, heightened awareness of chronic diseases, and increased product approvals further energize market dynamics in North America. More insights on the market share of various regions and countries, Download the PDF Sample Report now!

Medical Connectors Market 2024-2028 : Competitive Analysis

Companies are implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to enhance their presence in the market. The report includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 20 market companies, including Amphenol Corp., CFE Corp. Co. Ltd., Clear Path Medical, Eaton Corp. Plc, Fischer Connectors Holding SA, ITT Inc., KEL Corp, and others. For a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and detailed company analyses, buy the report now.

Medical Connectors Market 2024-2028 : Segmentation

End-user Hospitals And Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Laboratories And Imaging Centers



Application Patient Monitoring Devices Electrosurgical Devices Diagnostic Imaging Devices Cardiology Devices Others



Geography North America Europe Asia Rest Of World (ROW)



Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR77259

Medical Connectors Market 2024-2028 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical connectors market report covers the following areas:

Medical Connectors Market size

Medical Connectors Market trends

Medical Connectors Market industry analysis

Related Reports:

The filtered connectors market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2.84 billion.

The mechanical connectors market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4.46 billion.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio