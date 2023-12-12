Medical costs for employer-sponsored plans continue to outpace inflation due to advances in treatments and industry consolidation trends according to Buck survey

News provided by

Buck

12 Dec, 2023, 12:12 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater use of diagnostic testing and advances in medical technology and treatments are among the factors pushing medical trends higher than the rate of inflation, according the 45th National Healthcare Trend Survey, published by Buck, a Gallagher company, an integrated HR, pensions, and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. The company has been monitoring medical trend factors used by health insurers and third-party administrations to project employers' future healthcare costs since 1999.

The survey of nearly 100 health insurers and health plan administrators covering more than 100 million plan participants predicts even higher medical trend factors in the future due to providers renegotiating higher fees with insurers, as well as other changes occurring in the healthcare industry. Compared to the prior survey released in May 2023, the latest trends are up 50 to 100 basis points.

"As the price of gas, food, and other goods and services increases due to inflation, medical trend factors used by insurers to set premium rates have clearly been incrementally affected as well," said Kelly Conlin, U.S. Health Practice Leader and Chief Health Actuary at Buck, a Gallagher company. "But we're also seeing greater use of diagnostic tests and increased spending on research and development. While this investment may ultimately be the key to containing healthcare cost increases and improving patient outcomes, these advances tend to result in higher upfront development costs."

According to the survey, other industry factors are also contributing to the higher medical trends. Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement caps place some providers under pressure to shift unreimbursed cost to commercial patients. Hospital consolidation has given large hospital systems greater bargaining power to negotiate higher fees. And, as hospitals continue to acquire physician practices, physicians may be sending lab work to hospital labs that tend to have higher fees when compared to independent labs.

Key findings:

  • Medical trends: Health insurers and administrators reported medical trend factors that vary by plans, averaging 6.8% to 7.3%. However, responses also uncovered great disparity among providers with a wide range of trends reported (e.g., the PPO trend ranges from a low of 2.8% to a high of 13.6%). There was also one trend decrease: The trend factor for plans that supplement Medicare (excluding prescription drugs) decreased by 0.2% – from 5.1% to 4.9%. Some respondents cited changes in their negotiated provider rates and changes in utilization as contributing to changes in their trend factors (for decreases as well as for increases).
  • Prescription drugs: Health insurers reported a weighted average prescription drug trend of 9.8% – up from 9.3% from the prior survey. Increases in specialty drug utilization and "new drugs on the market" were cited as contributing to the increase.
  • Dental: Dental insurers reported weighted average dental trends ranging from 4.0% for DMOs to 5.4% for Reasonable & Customary (R&C) plans, which are consistent with those reported in the prior survey. Some respondents cited negotiated rates with dentists as being the reason for their changing trend factor.

About trend factors
The trend factors collected for this survey (the 45th edition) are being used by insurers to calculate premium and funding rates for health insurance plans effective in 2024.

Survey methodology
Our National Healthcare Trend Survey analyzes the trend factors used by health insurers and third-party administrators to project employers' future healthcare costs. Close to 100 insurers and/or administrators responded in October 2023 to our survey request. Participants provided us with a set of the annual trend factors they are currently using to project employers' healthcare costs for 2024.

About Buck
Buck, a Gallagher company, is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Media contact:
Lumina Communications for Buck
Michael Gallo
973-715-8833
Buck@luminapr.com

SOURCE Buck

Also from this source

Employees care almost equally about their retirement and medical benefits as economic concerns make it harder to save, Buck survey shows

Employees care almost equally about their retirement and medical benefits as economic concerns make it harder to save, Buck survey shows

Employees expect their defined contribution (DC) plan to be a key vehicle for funding their retirement and they are worried their retirement savings...
Buck receives four IABC Gold Quill Awards for excellence in strategic employee communications

Buck receives four IABC Gold Quill Awards for excellence in strategic employee communications

Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, and a Gallagher company, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.