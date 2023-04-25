Medical Coworking Leader Lina Announces Rachel Puri as CEO

Puri steps into role with mission to empower independent health practitioners across the U.S.

AVENTURA, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lina , a leading medical coworking company built to support the needs of independent healthcare providers, announced that Rachel Puri has been appointed as the new CEO. Puri previously served as the COO of Lina, which currently serves independent healthcare providers at locations in New York and South Florida.

In 2017, Vicrum Puri and Rachel Puri co-founded Lina with the goal of alleviating the numerous challenges faced by private practice physicians and reversing their declining numbers, which have plummeted to less than 50% in the U.S. Lina accomplishes this by helping physicians offset the rising costs associated with labor, staffing, operations, and real estate, while also providing private, customizable, and turnkey office suites, a supportive community, and flexible membership options. With these resources at their disposal, Lina has championed physicians to flourish and retain their autonomy.

Rachel Puri says she is dedicated to the continued support and empowerment of independent health practitioners. "We understand the challenges providers in private practice face and our vision at Lina is to support their needs, protect their autonomy, and help them thrive."

Her appointment comes as Vicrum Puri, co-founder and former CEO of Lina, steps down, but will remain involved in the advisory role of the board. "Rachel is an exceptional leader," says Vicrum Puri. "I have no doubt she will continue to lead Lina with the same passion, dedication, and vision that we've all come to know and appreciate. Her expertise and commitment to the healthcare industry positions us to continue to grow and evolve our platform to meet the needs of healthcare providers and patients."

Rachel Puri has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare. She first began her career working in mental health, and later completed a master's degree in International Affairs with a focus inPublic Health. She continued her education at New York University, where she completed a BSN and then worked as an RN providing critical care to patients on busy, hospital telemetry units. In 2017, she co-founded Lina, the first company of its kind to challenge conventional thinking by establishing an entirely new industry. Currently, she is focused on scaling Lina, removing barriers to practice, and supporting practitioners to deliver high-quality patient care.

About Lina

Founded in 2017, Lina is a leading medical coworking company built to support the needs of independent health practitioners. They offer private, customizable, and turnkey office suites for a wide range of healthcare specialists. Lina currently operates locations in New York City and Aventura with plans for further expansion. To learn more about Lina, visit www.lina.co.

SOURCE Lina