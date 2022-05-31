Medical Crutches Market Size to Grow by USD 412.58 million | AMG Medical Inc. and Breg Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Find additional highlights related to market dynamics. Request a Sample Report

Medical Crutches Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product:

Based on product, the market has been segmented into hand crutches and leg crutches.

The hand crutches segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth rate of this segment is highly dependent on customers' adaptability of the product.

Hand crutches are the most common type of crutches. Hence, many vendors are investing in this segment.

In addition, the manufacturing cost of hand crutches is low when compared to leg crutches.

The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). Asia is expected to have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

is expected to have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in the number of vendors entering the market will drive the medical crutches market growth in Asia during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

China and India are the key countries for the medical crutches market in Asia .

Medical Crutches Market: Major Vendors

The medical crutches market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using promotional strategies with the help of online marketing to increase the accessibility of their products, minimize the business setup, distribution, and operational costs to compete in the market.

The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including AMG Medical Inc., Breg Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CHINESPORT S.p.a, DiaMedical USA, iWALKFree Inc., Jianlian Homecare Products Co. Ltd., MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior, Millennial Medical, NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Parsons ADL Inc., and Sunrise Medical LLC among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

AMG Medical Inc. - The company offers medical crutches that feature unique contoured accessories that not only provide superior ergonomic comfort, but are also smooth and easy to clean.

The company offers medical crutches that feature unique contoured accessories that not only provide superior ergonomic comfort, but are also smooth and easy to clean. Breg Inc.- The company offers medical crutches that are made from lightweight aluminum with comfortable underarm pads and foam handgrips to aid in ambulation for lower extremity injuries or rehabilitation.

The company offers medical crutches that are made from lightweight aluminum with comfortable underarm pads and foam handgrips to aid in ambulation for lower extremity injuries or rehabilitation. Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers medical crutches that have easy push-button height adjustment in 1 inch increments and comfortable hand grips for a secure hold.

Medical Crutches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 412.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMG Medical Inc., Breg Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CHINESPORT S.p.a, DiaMedical USA, iWALKFree Inc., Jianlian Homecare Products Co. Ltd., MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior, Millennial Medical, NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Parsons ADL Inc., and Sunrise Medical LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

