Medical Database, Inc. Integrates Its Laboratory Decision System, LDS®, With Allscripts TouchWork

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Database, Inc., an innovative provider of clinical laboratory and medical content, today announced the successful integration of its laboratory decision system, LDS®, with Allscripts TouchWorks. Through integration with Allscripts, the Company has launched a Computerized Provider Order Entry (CPOE) specifically designed to help providers order the right test(s) for any given disease by meeting the medical necessity and, thereby improve reimbursement rates.

Every order submitted using the Company's CPOE automatically will include the correct ICD10 and CPT codes and will be checked for Medicare LCDs and NCDs to ensure medical necessity is met. The CPOE can be accessed through the "patient view" within the "clinical desktop" on the TouchWorks application, for more information, click on the video link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnYIWa9wwjU

We are excited to offer a better solution to providers through our CPOE, an easy-to-use app specifically designed as a test ordering and utilization management software that assists healthcare providers in selecting and ordering the most appropriate laboratory tests using evidence and knowledge-based content. "Our CPOE will aid providers in being more compliant with meeting medical necessity and improve payment rates to labs for ordered tests," said Dr. Sajo Beqaj, CEO of Medical Database, Inc.

About Medical Database, Inc

Irvine, California-based Medical Database provides reliable and up-to-date medical information to healthcare providers, insurance companies, and educational institutions. Our content, written and curated by medical professionals, comprises a range of medical databases to assist healthcare providers in making appropriate clinical decisions, meeting medical necessity, and maintaining compliance.

For more, visit www.medicaldatabase.com.

