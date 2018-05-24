NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical decision support systems for sepsis market is projected to register a CAGR of 24.3%.

The medical decision support systems for sepsis market is expected to reach USD 35.6 million by 2022 from USD 12.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.3%. Growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing funding and research grants, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and improving patient outcomes. However, alert fatigue from low-significance CDS alerts and concerns regarding inaccurate and inconsistent data are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.



North America to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market in 2017, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017–2022.



Factors such as increasing efforts to curb healthcare spending, federal initiatives (such as the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program), and rising investments in HCIT solutions in the country are driving the growth of the market in this region.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 42%, Tier 3: 8%

• By Designation: Director Level: 39%, C-Level: 29%, Others: 32%

• By Region: North America: 32%, Europe: 24%, APAC: 26%, RoW: 18%



The report includes the study of key players offering medical decision support systems for sepsis such as Wolters Kluwer Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Amara Health Analytics (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Ambient Clinical Analytics (US), Iatric Systems Inc. (US), PeraHealth Inc. (US), Health Catalyst Inc. (US), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market on the basis of region, with analysis and forecasts to 2022. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and market dynamics.



