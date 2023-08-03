Medical Device Cleaning Market to grow by USD 693.37 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing prevalence of HAIs and the need for infection control measures drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical device cleaning market size is expected to grow by USD 693.37 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.25% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the growing emphasis on infection control measures are driving the demand for effective cleaning solutions for medical devices in North America. The regional market is marked by the presence of several established competitors offering a variety of cleaning products and services. Key players such as Getinge, 3M, and Ecolab provide healthcare facilities and medical device manufacturers with a range of cleaning solutions in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Cleaning Market 2023-2027

Medical Device Cleaning Market: Increasing prevalence of HAIs and need for infection control measures to drive growth.

The increasing prevalence of HAIs and the need for infection control measures is major factor notably driving the market growth. The global medical device cleaning market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the increasing emphasis on infection control measures. HAIs pose substantial risks to patient safety and contribute to higher morbidity and mortality rates. Healthcare facilities are actively implementing infection prevention and control procedures to contain the spread of HAIs. Consequently, there is a high demand for medical device cleaning products and processes that can effectively reduce the risk of HAIs. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by offering improved cleaning methods and products that demonstrate higher efficacy in removing impurities and ensuring the safety of medical devices. As a result of the increasing prevalence of HAIs and the need for infection control measures, the demand for medical device cleaning is expected to rise, driving the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Medical Device Cleaning Market: Growing Preference For Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Cleaning Solutions

The growing preference for environmentally friendly and sustainable cleaning solutions is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The global medical device cleaning market is experiencing a growing trend driven by the demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. Both equipment manufacturers and healthcare institutions are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact and are seeking cleaning solutions that are less harmful to the environment. This trend is influenced by factors such as legislative pressure, corporate sustainability goals, and consumer preference for eco-friendly practices. Businesses are developing and promoting cleaning products that are biodegradable, utilize renewable resources, have smaller carbon footprints, and generate less waste. For example, 3M offers enzymatic cleaning solutions. Adopting such environmentally friendly cleaning methods not only demonstrates environmental stewardship but also enhances the marketability and reputation of healthcare organizations, leading to the anticipated growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Some of the key Medical Device Cleaning Market Players:

The medical device cleaning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

3M Co., ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH, B.Braun SE, Ecolab Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Metall Zug AG, Mindflow Design, Olympus Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Ruhof Corp., StarFish Product Engineering Inc., STERIS Plc., Alconox Inc., Berchtold Medical GmbH and Co.KG, Miele and Cie. KG, Solvay SA, and Young Innovations Inc.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Medical Device Cleaning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the medical device cleaning market by the device (Semi-critical, Critical, and Non-critical), technique (disinfection, sterilization, cleaning, and others), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the semi-critical segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global medical device cleaning market has witnessed growth due to the introduction of key devices such as ultrasonic cleaners, washer-disinfectors, and sterilization equipment. These devices are essential for effectively cleaning medical equipment that comes into contact with mucous membranes or damaged skin to minimize the risk of infection spread. The market for semi-critical equipment is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing emphasis on infection control procedures and rising awareness of healthcare-associated infections. Manufacturers like 3M Co. are actively introducing advanced cleaning technologies and solutions tailored for semi-critical devices, such as automated washer-disinfectors, to enhance patient safety in healthcare settings. As a result, initiatives from manufacturers and government regulations are expected to drive significant demand for the semi-critical device segment and contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market size is estimated to grow by USD 46,241.15 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 10.85%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (EMS, raw materials, and finished goods), medical device regulatory classification (class ii, class iii, and class i), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market growth is the growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs.

The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19%. This report extensively covers medical device contract manufacturing market segmentation by device (IVD, drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, cardiovascular, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving growth in the medical device contract manufacturing market is the impact of Industry 4.0 on the medical device industry.

Medical Device Cleaning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 693.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH, B.Braun SE, Ecolab Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Metall Zug AG, Mindflow Design, Olympus Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Ruhof Corp., StarFish Product Engineering Inc., STERIS Plc., Alconox Inc., Berchtold Medical GmbH and Co.KG, Miele and Cie. KG, Solvay SA, and Young Innovations Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

