Medical Device Cleaning Market to grow by USD 693.37 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing prevalence of HAIs and the need for infection control measures drive the market - Technavio

03 Aug, 2023, 10:12 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical device cleaning market size is expected to grow by USD 693.37 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.25% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the growing emphasis on infection control measures are driving the demand for effective cleaning solutions for medical devices in North America. The regional market is marked by the presence of several established competitors offering a variety of cleaning products and services. Key players such as Getinge, 3M, and Ecolab provide healthcare facilities and medical device manufacturers with a range of cleaning solutions in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES
Medical Device Cleaning Market: Increasing prevalence of HAIs and need for infection control measures to drive growth.
The increasing prevalence of HAIs and the need for infection control measures is major factor notably driving the market growth. The global medical device cleaning market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the increasing emphasis on infection control measures. HAIs pose substantial risks to patient safety and contribute to higher morbidity and mortality rates. Healthcare facilities are actively implementing infection prevention and control procedures to contain the spread of HAIs. Consequently, there is a high demand for medical device cleaning products and processes that can effectively reduce the risk of HAIs. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by offering improved cleaning methods and products that demonstrate higher efficacy in removing impurities and ensuring the safety of medical devices. As a result of the increasing prevalence of HAIs and the need for infection control measures, the demand for medical device cleaning is expected to rise, driving the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Medical Device Cleaning Market: Growing Preference For Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Cleaning Solutions
The growing preference for environmentally friendly and sustainable cleaning solutions is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The global medical device cleaning market is experiencing a growing trend driven by the demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. Both equipment manufacturers and healthcare institutions are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact and are seeking cleaning solutions that are less harmful to the environment. This trend is influenced by factors such as legislative pressure, corporate sustainability goals, and consumer preference for eco-friendly practices. Businesses are developing and promoting cleaning products that are biodegradable, utilize renewable resources, have smaller carbon footprints, and generate less waste. For example, 3M offers enzymatic cleaning solutions. Adopting such environmentally friendly cleaning methods not only demonstrates environmental stewardship but also enhances the marketability and reputation of healthcare organizations, leading to the anticipated growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!
Some of the key Medical Device Cleaning Market Players:
The medical device cleaning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
3M Co., ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH, B.Braun SE, Ecolab Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Metall Zug AG, Mindflow Design, Olympus Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Ruhof Corp., StarFish Product Engineering Inc., STERIS Plc., Alconox Inc., Berchtold Medical GmbH and Co.KG, Miele and Cie. KG, Solvay SA, and Young Innovations Inc.
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Medical Device Cleaning Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the medical device cleaning market by the device (Semi-critical, Critical, and Non-critical), technique (disinfection, sterilization, cleaning, and others), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
- The market share growth by the semi-critical segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global medical device cleaning market has witnessed growth due to the introduction of key devices such as ultrasonic cleaners, washer-disinfectors, and sterilization equipment. These devices are essential for effectively cleaning medical equipment that comes into contact with mucous membranes or damaged skin to minimize the risk of infection spread. The market for semi-critical equipment is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing emphasis on infection control procedures and rising awareness of healthcare-associated infections. Manufacturers like 3M Co. are actively introducing advanced cleaning technologies and solutions tailored for semi-critical devices, such as automated washer-disinfectors, to enhance patient safety in healthcare settings. As a result, initiatives from manufacturers and government regulations are expected to drive significant demand for the semi-critical device segment and contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market size is estimated to grow by USD 46,241.15 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 10.85%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (EMS, raw materials, and finished goods), medical device regulatory classification (class ii, class iii, and class i), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market growth is the growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs.
The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19%. This report extensively covers medical device contract manufacturing market segmentation by device (IVD, drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, cardiovascular, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving growth in the medical device contract manufacturing market is the impact of Industry 4.0 on the medical device industry.
|
Medical Device Cleaning Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 693.37 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH, B.Braun SE, Ecolab Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Metall Zug AG, Mindflow Design, Olympus Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Ruhof Corp., StarFish Product Engineering Inc., STERIS Plc., Alconox Inc., Berchtold Medical GmbH and Co.KG, Miele and Cie. KG, Solvay SA, and Young Innovations Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Device
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technique
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global medical device cleaning market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global medical device cleaning market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Device Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Technique Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technique Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Device
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Device
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Device
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Device
- 6.3 Semi-critical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Semi-critical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Semi-critical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Semi-critical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Semi-critical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Critical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Critical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Critical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Critical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Critical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Non-critical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Non-critical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Non-critical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Non-critical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Non-critical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Device
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Device ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Device ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Technique
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Technique - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Technique - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Technique
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Technique
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Technique
- 7.3 Disinfection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Disinfection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Disinfection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Disinfection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Disinfection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Sterilization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Sterilization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Sterilization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Sterilization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Sterilization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Technique
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Technique ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technique ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 119: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: 3M Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH
- Exhibit 124: ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 125: ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.5 B.Braun SE
- Exhibit 127: B.Braun SE - Overview
- Exhibit 128: B.Braun SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: B.Braun SE - Key news
- Exhibit 130: B.Braun SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: B.Braun SE - Segment focus
- 12.6 Ecolab Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Ecolab Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Ecolab Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Ecolab Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Ecolab Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Ecolab Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Envista Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 137: Envista Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Envista Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Envista Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Envista Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.8 GAMA Healthcare Ltd.
- Exhibit 141: GAMA Healthcare Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: GAMA Healthcare Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: GAMA Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Getinge AB
- Exhibit 144: Getinge AB - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Getinge AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Getinge AB - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Getinge AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Getinge AB - Segment focus
- 12.10 Integra Lifesciences Corp.
- Exhibit 149: Integra Lifesciences Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Integra Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Integra Lifesciences Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Integra Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Integra Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Metall Zug AG
- Exhibit 154: Metall Zug AG - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Metall Zug AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Metall Zug AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Metall Zug AG - Segment focus
- 12.12 Mindflow Design
- Exhibit 158: Mindflow Design - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Mindflow Design - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Mindflow Design - Key offerings
- 12.13 Olympus Corp.
- Exhibit 161: Olympus Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Olympus Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Olympus Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 164: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Paul Hartmann AG
- Exhibit 166: Paul Hartmann AG - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Paul Hartmann AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Paul Hartmann AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: Paul Hartmann AG - Segment focus
- 12.15 Ruhof Corp.
- Exhibit 170: Ruhof Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Ruhof Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 172: Ruhof Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.16 StarFish Product Engineering Inc.
- Exhibit 173: StarFish Product Engineering Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 174: StarFish Product Engineering Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 175: StarFish Product Engineering Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 STERIS Plc.
- Exhibit 176: STERIS Plc. - Overview
- Exhibit 177: STERIS Plc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 178: STERIS Plc. - Key news
- Exhibit 179: STERIS Plc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 180: STERIS Plc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Research methodology
- Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 186: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article