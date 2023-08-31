Medical Device Cleaning Market to grow by USD 693.37 million from 2022 to 2027 | The semi-critical segment will highly contribute to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical device cleaning market size is set to grow by USD 693.37 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.25%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Device and Geography. The market share growth by the semi-critical segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global medical device cleaning market has witnessed growth owing to the introduction of key devices including ultrasonic cleaners, washer-disinfectors, and sterilization equipment. Such devices are essential to effectively clean medical equipment that comes into contact with mucous membranes or damaged skin to minimize the risk of infection spread. Resultantly, initiatives from manufacturers and government regulations are expected to drive significant demand for the semi-critical device segment and contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Cleaning Market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH, B.Braun SE, Ecolab Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Metall Zug AG, Mindflow Design, Olympus Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Ruhof Corp., StarFish Product Engineering Inc., STERIS Plc., Alconox Inc., Berchtold Medical GmbH and Co.KG, Miele and Cie. KG, Solvay SA, and Young Innovations Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of HAIs and need for infection control measures, stringent regulations and guidelines regarding medical device cleaning, and technological advancements in cleaning and sterilization methods will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Medical Device Cleaning Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Device

Semi-critical



Critical



Non-critical

Technique

Disinfection



Sterilization



Cleaning



Others

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



Rest Of World (ROW)

Medical Device Cleaning Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the medical device cleaning market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH, B.Braun SE, Ecolab Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Metall Zug AG, Mindflow Design, Olympus Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Ruhof Corp., StarFish Product Engineering Inc., STERIS Plc., Alconox Inc., Berchtold Medical GmbH and Co.KG, Miele and Cie. KG, Solvay SA, and Young Innovations Inc.

Company Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers medical device cleaning products such as 3M glutarex 1L, 3M glutarex 5L, and 3M rapid multi-enzyme cleaner 70500 1L.

B.Braun SE - The company offers medical device cleaning products Sterrad 100S system, Sterrad NX system, and Cidezyme XTRA multi-enzymatic detergent.

The company offers medical device cleaning products Sterrad 100S system, Sterrad NX system, and Cidezyme XTRA multi-enzymatic detergent. Ecolab Inc. - The company offers medical device cleaning products such as meliseptol wipes sensitive, meliseptol HBV tissues, and meliseptol wipes ultra.

Medical Device Cleaning Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Medical Device Cleaning Market:

The increasing prevalence of HAIs and the need for infection control measures drive market growth. The global medical device cleaning market is experiencing significant growth owing to the rising incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the increasing emphasis on infection control measures. Healthcare facilities actively implement infection prevention and control procedures to contain the spread of HAIs. Consequently, there is a high demand for medical device cleaning products and processes that can effectively reduce the risk of HAIs.

As such, manufacturers respond to this demand by offering improved cleaning methods and products that demonstrate higher efficacy in removing impurities and ensuring the safety of medical devices. Hence, as a result of the increasing prevalence of HAIs and the need for infection control measures, the demand for medical device cleaning is expected to rise, driving the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Medical Device Cleaning Market: Growing Preference For Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Cleaning Solutions

Medical Device Cleaning Market: The lack of standardized cleaning protocols across healthcare facilities

Medical Device Cleaning Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical device cleaning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical device cleaning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical device cleaning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical device cleaning market vendors

Medical Device Cleaning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 693.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH, B.Braun SE, Ecolab Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Metall Zug AG, Mindflow Design, Olympus Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Ruhof Corp., StarFish Product Engineering Inc., STERIS Plc., Alconox Inc., Berchtold Medical GmbH and Co.KG, Miele and Cie. KG, Solvay SA, and Young Innovations Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Device

7 Market Segmentation by Technique

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

