Medical Device Cleaning Market to Prosper on Back of Numerous Norms and Government Regulations on Reprocessing of Medical Devices: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A large number of medical devices, notably including scalpels, scissors, retractors, forceps, and endoscopes, are reused after properly cleaning with chemicals and detergents. The reprocessing mainly consists of pre-cleaning, cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilizing, and healthcare providers need to meet the various norms and regulations that are updated from time to time.

The versatility of chemicals has helped the segment gather leading shares in the medical device cleaning market, spurring the demand for aldehydes, alcohol, chlorine based disinfectants, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and quaternary ammonium compounds. Of all, aldehydes are the most popular.

Analysts at TMR project the medical device cleaning market to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027, and reach worth of ~US$ 3.2 Bn by 2020-end.

Over the past couple of decades, relentless focus on preventing nosocomial infections or HAIs has helped propel sales in the medical device cleaning market. The researchers further concur that medical device manufacturers will take active part in updating guidelines and standards for cleaning and sterilization.

Key Findings of Medical Device Cleaning Market Report

Of the various product types, chemicals are expected to account for the major market share during the forecast period

Automatic cleaning is a lucrative segment in medical device cleaning market based on process

The aforementioned segment is expected to rise at prominent share

Of the various applications, surgical instruments was a promising share in 2018

The endoscope is expected to rise at rapid CAGR during 2019 – 2027

North America held the leading market share in 2018

held the leading market share in 2018 Europe is the second-leading geographical segment

is the second-leading geographical segment Asia Pacific is expected to expand at promising CAGR during 2019 – 2027

is expected to expand at promising CAGR during 2019 – 2027 The automatic segment is expected to account for ~63% share in the market by the end of 2027

Medical Device Cleaning Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Focus on reducing the prevalence of HAIs in ambulatory clinics, surgical centers, hospitals has also propelled the demand for better medical device cleaning processes.

Rise in number of surgeries that adopt single-use devices is a key factor spurring the sales of disinfectants and chemicals in the medical device cleaning market.

Numerous regulatory agencies have been actively updating norms and regulations pertaining to medical device cleaning. A case in point is the efforts being made by the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM) to update regulations regarding equipment design, documentation, sampling, and analytical techniques concerned with surgical equipment and accessories.

The ASTM has been proactive in updating the standards, and medical device makers are keen on getting approval. This has boosted the generation of new avenues in the market.

Strides made in therapeutics and diagnostics has paved way for the use of delicate medical devices, thereby intensifying the need for proper cleaning to avoid cross-contamination.

Rise in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures has also spurred the demand.

Per the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.7 million hospitalized patients annually acquire health care-associated infections.

Medical Device Cleaning Market: Regional Assessment

North America held the top share in the medical device cleaning market. The rapid and early uptake of cleaning agents in the healthcare institutions in the economies of North America spur its prospects.

held the top share in the medical device cleaning market. The rapid and early uptake of cleaning agents in the healthcare institutions in the economies of spur its prospects. Europe has also been a remarkably lucrative regional market, and its growth is underpinned by presence of numerous prominent medical device manufacturers.

has also been a remarkably lucrative regional market, and its growth is underpinned by presence of numerous prominent medical device manufacturers. Asia Pacific is expected to rise at promising CAGR during 2019 – 2027. The demand for medical device cleaning products is especially fueled by the rise in hospital admissions due to brain injuries and cancer.

is expected to rise at promising CAGR during 2019 – 2027. The demand for medical device cleaning products is especially fueled by the rise in hospital admissions due to brain injuries and cancer. Prominently lucrative regional markets are expected to see spurt in launches of innovative products.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to present revenue streams to stakeholders. The growth is underpinned by the rising healthcare investments.

The Medical Device Cleaning market has been segmented as follows:

Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Product

Detergents

Chemicals

Aldehydes



Hydrogen Peroxide



Alcohol



Chlorine-based Disinfectant



Peracetic Acid



Quaternary Ammonium Compound

Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Process

Manual Cleaning

Automatic Cleaning

Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Application

Surgical Instruments

Ultrasound Probes

Endoscopes

Others

Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

