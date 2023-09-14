Medical Device Coating Market on a Growth Trajectory with a 9.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, Driven by Advancements in Early Disease Detection and Cardiovascular Applications

14 Sep, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spray Dryer Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global spray dryer market is expected to reach an estimated $6.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for ready-to-cook and processed food products, as well as the expanding applications in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented based on various factors:
1. Product Type:
- Rotary Atomizer
- Nozzle Atomizer
- Fluidized
- Closed Loop
- Centrifugal
2. Flow Type:
- Co-Current
- Counter-Current
- Mixed Flow
3. Drying Stage:
- Single Stage
- Multi Stage
4. Application:
- Food & Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Chemical
- Others
5. Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
Key Market Insights
Nozzle atomizers are expected to remain the largest segment due to their ability to produce coarser and free-flowing powders.
The food & dairy segment is anticipated to continue being the largest segment, driven by the demand for equipment in manufacturing products like coffee powder, egg powder, and infant powders.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to remain the largest market, driven by increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries.
Competitive Landscape
Major players in the market are focused on expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in R&D, and developing innovative products and technologies. Some of the key companies profiled in the report include European Spray Dry Technology, Dedert Corporation, Advanced Drying Systems, Transparent Technologies, Larsson Starch Technology, Tetra Pak International, and GEA Group.
Key Questions Answered
This report provides valuable insights into the spray dryer market, including:
- Promising opportunities for growth in terms of product type, flow type, drying stage, application, and region.
- Segments that are expected to grow at a faster pace and the reasons behind this growth.
- Factors affecting market dynamics, challenges, and business risks.
- Emerging trends and changing customer demands in the market.
- New developments in the market and the leading companies driving these innovations.
- Major players in the market and their strategic initiatives for business growth.
- Competitive threats and the impact of competing products.
- Recent M&A activity in the industry and its impact on the market.
