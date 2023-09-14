Medical Device Coating Market on a Growth Trajectory with a 9.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, Driven by Advancements in Early Disease Detection and Cardiovascular Applications

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Sep, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Coating Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The market is projected to reach an estimated value of $11.2 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028. 

The global medical device coating market is poised for growth, with opportunities emerging in applications such as neurology, orthopedics, general surgery, cardiovascular, dentistry, and gynecology.

Key drivers of this market include the growing demand for early disease detection and minimally invasive procedures, increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and the need to shield medical devices from pathogens and microbes while enhancing their performance and maneuverability.

The report provides insights into the medical device coating market based on product, application, and region:

Medical Device Coating Market by Product:

  • Hydrophilic Coatings
  • Antimicrobial Coatings
  • Drug-Eluting Coatings
  • Anti-Thrombogenic Coatings
  • Others

Medical Device Coating Market by Application:

  • Neurology
  • Orthopedics
  • General Surgery
  • Cardiovascular
  • Dentistry
  • Gynecology
  • Others

Medical Device Coating Market by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

The competitive landscape of the medical device coating market includes companies such as SurModics, Sono-Tek, DSM, Hydromer, and Covalon Technologies. These companies focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in research and development, developing innovative products, reducing production costs, and expanding their customer base to meet increasing demand and maintain competitiveness.

Key Market Insights:

  • Antimicrobial coatings are expected to remain the largest segment due to their affordability, compatibility with multiple devices, increasing demand for implantable devices, and the growing risk of healthcare-associated infections.
  • Cardiovascular applications are projected to witness the highest growth due to the high demand for cardiac pacemakers and implants, the use of drug-eluting coatings in coronary stents, and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).
  • North America is expected to maintain its position as the largest market due to the rising cases of cardiometabolic disorders, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and the demand for advanced surgical treatments in the region.

Key Features of the Medical Device Coating Market Report:

  • Market size estimates in terms of value ($B)
  • Trend and forecast analysis (2017-2022) and (2023-2028)
  • Segmentation analysis by product, application, and region
  • Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World
  • Growth opportunities in various applications, end-use industries, and regions
  • Strategic analysis, including M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape assessment
  • Analysis of competitive intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qftt25

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Medical Device Coating Market on a Growth Trajectory with a 9.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, Driven by Advancements in Early Disease Detection and Cardiovascular Applications

Specialty Medical Chair Market Thriving with 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, Fueled by Increasing Geriatric Population and Technological Advancements

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.