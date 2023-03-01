Medical Device Coatings: Global Markets

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The medical device coatings market is segmented into the follow categories -

- Type: Antimicrobial coatings, hydrophilic coatings, drug-eluting coatings, anti-thrombogenic coatings, and others.

- Material: Polymers, metals, ceramics, and others.

- Application: General surgery, cardiovascular devices, orthopedics, radiology, dentistry, neurology, gynecology, and others.

- Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World.

Report Includes:

- 53 data tables and 13 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets outlook for medical device coatings

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, estimation of 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market opportunities, and major issues and trends affecting the medical industry and estimation of the market size by type, material, region, and application

- Detailed description of different types of coatings such as hydrophilic coatings, antimicrobial coatings, drug-eluting coatings and anti-thrombogenic coatings, and discussion on the product innovations within the medical industry

- Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, pipeline products, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

- Company profiles of the leading global players, including DSM, PPG Industries, Specialty Coating Systems Inc., SurModics, Inc., and PPG Industries

Summary:

Medical device coating refers to the application of a layer or layers of material on a medical device to enhance its properties and performance.These coatings are used to improve the biocompatibility of the device with the human body, reduce the risk of infection, prevent blood clotting, and improve the device's durability and longevity.

Common materials used for medical device coatings include polymers, metals, and ceramics. These coatings can be applied to a wide range of medical devices, including stents, catheters, and implantable devices.

Medical device coatings are in demand for several reasons -

- Aging population: An aging population is leading to an increased demand for medical devices, such as implants and stents, which require coatings to improve their biocompatibility and longevity.

- Advancements in technology: Advancements in technology have led to the development of new medical devices that require coatings to enhance their performance and reduce the risk of complications.

- Increasing incidence of chronic diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes, is driving demand for medical devices that can be used for long-term treatment.

- Stringent regulatory requirements: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies have set stringent requirements for the safety and performance of medical devices, which has led to an increased demand for coatings that can meet these standards.

- Cost-effectiveness: Medical device coatings can be cost-effective in the long run by prolonging the life of a device or by reducing the need for frequent replacement.

- Innovation: Medical device coatings continue to evolve, and new innovative solutions are being developed, thus driving the demand for new and more efficient coatings.

All these factors are driving the demand for medical device coatings, which are essential for the safe and effective use of medical devices.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into general surgery, cardiovascular devices, orthopedics, radiology, dentistry, neurology, gynecology, and others. The general surgery segment holds the largest share in 2021, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during theforecast period.

