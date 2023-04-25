Medical Device Coatings Global Markets Report 2023: Data from 2021, 2022, Estimation of 2023, and CAGR Projections through 2027

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Coatings: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical device coating refers to the application of a layer or layers of material on a medical device to enhance its properties and performance.

These coatings are used to improve the biocompatibility of the device with the human body, reduce the risk of infection, prevent blood clotting, and improve the device's durability and longevity. Common materials used for medical device coatings include polymers, metals, and ceramics. These coatings can be applied to a wide range of medical devices, including stents, catheters, and implantable devices.

Medical device coatings are in demand for several reasons:

Ageing population: An aging population is leading to an increased demand for medical devices, such as implants and stents, which require coatings to improve their biocompatibility and longevity.

Advancements in technology: Advancements in technology have led to the development of new medical devices that require coatings to enhance their performance and reduce the risk of complications.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes, is driving demand for medical devices that can be used for long-term treatment.

Stringent regulatory requirements: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies have set stringent requirements for the safety and performance of medical devices, which has led to an increased demand for coatings that can meet these standards.

Cost-effectiveness: Medical device coatings can be cost-effective in the long run by prolonging the life of a device or by reducing the need for frequent replacement.

Innovation: Medical device coatings continue to evolve, and new innovative solutions are being developed, thus driving the demand for new and more efficient coatings.

All these factors are driving the demand for medical device coatings, which are essential for the safe and effective use of medical devices.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into general surgery, cardiovascular devices, orthopaedics, radiology, dentistry, neurology, gynaecology, and others.

Report Includes

53 data tables and 13 additional tables

An overview of the global markets outlook for medical device coatings

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, estimation of 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market opportunities, and major issues and trends affecting the medical industry and estimation of the market size by type, material, region, and application

Detailed description of different types of coatings such as hydrophilic coatings, antimicrobial coatings, drug-eluting coatings and anti-thrombogenic coatings, and discussion on the product innovations within the medical industry

Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, pipeline products, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

Company profiles of the leading global players, including DSM, PPG Industries, Specialty Coating Systems Inc., SurModics, Inc., and PPG Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 How Fda Structures the Global Market

3.1.1 Control Class is the Critical Review Parameter

3.1.2 Approved Medical Devices

3.1.3 the Medical Device Suppliers

3.1.4 Contract Manufacturers

3.1.5 Contract Sterilizers

3.1.6 Device Manufacturers

3.1.7 Foreign Exporters

3.1.8 Initial Distributors or Importers

3.1.9 Relabelers

3.1.10 Remanufacturers

3.1.11 Repackagers

3.1.12 Reprocessors of Single-Use Devices

3.1.13 Specification Developers

Chapter 4 Medical Device Coatings Market by Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Antimicrobial Coatings

4.3 Hydrophilic Coatings

4.4 Drug-Eluting Coatings

4.5 Anti-Thrombogenic Coatings

4.6 Others

Chapter 5 Medical Device Coatings Market by Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polymers

5.2.1 Fluoropolymers

5.2.2 Parylene

5.2.3 Silicon

5.3 Metals

5.3.1 Aluminum

5.3.2 Silver

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Ceramics

5.4.1 Alumina

5.4.2 Bioglass

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Bone Morphogenetic Protein 2

5.5.2 Cationic Steroid Antimicrobials

5.5.3 Collagen

5.5.4 Dexamethasone

5.5.5 Gore/Carmeda Bioactive Surface Technology

5.5.6 Heparin

5.5.7 Hyaluronan

5.5.8 Hydrogels

5.5.9 Hydroxyapatite

5.5.10 Medi-Coat Carrier Technology

5.5.11 Nitric Oxide

5.5.12 Paclitaxel

Chapter 6 Medical Device Coatings Market by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Surgery

6.3 Cardiovascular Devices

6.4 Orthopedics

6.5 Radiology

6.6 Dentistry

6.7 Neurology

6.8 Gynecology

6.9 Others

6.9.1 Opthalmology

6.9.2 Anesthesiology

6.9.3 Gastroenterology and Urology

6.9.4 Microbiology

6.9.5 Ear, Nose, and Throat, Etc

Chapter 7 Medical Device Coatings Market by Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Dsm

Ppg Industries, Inc.

Precision Coating Company, Inc

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

Surmodics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwlx6x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets