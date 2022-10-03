Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market 2026, Impact Of Industry 4.0 On The Medical Device Industry to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market size is expected to grow by USD 46.18 bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The Impact of Industry 4.0 on the medical device industry, strategic M&A, and high investments in R&D will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, consolidation in the medical device industry, stringent regulations associated with medical device manufacturing, and unfavorable reimbursement scenarios will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market 2022-2026

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy Sample Report.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Vendors Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Celestica Inc.

Flex Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Integer Holdings Corp.

Jabil Inc.

Kimball Electronics Inc.

Nemera

Nipro Corp.

Nordson Corp.

Nortech Systems Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Device

IVD



The IVD segment's market share for medical device contract manufacturing will expand significantly. The aging of the population and the subsequent rise in the incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, the adoption of fully automated and point-of-care (POC) tools, the explosive growth of the pharmaceutical industry in developed regions, the rising awareness of disease diagnostics in developing regions, and the increase in R&D expenditures by industry participants to introduce new IVD products are the main drivers of the IVD segment.



Drug Delivery



Diagnostic Imaging



Cardiovascular



Others

Geography

North America



North America will account for 38% of the market's growth over the projection period. The main markets in North America for the contract manufacturing of medical devices are the US and Canada . The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in the European regions.

will account for 38% of the market's growth over the projection period. The main markets in for the contract manufacturing of medical devices are the US and . The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in the European regions.



Over the projection period, the medical device contract manufacturing market will rise in North America because to the strict compliance requirements with governmental regulations, ongoing technical advancements, and growing focus on improving patient safety and care.

because to the strict compliance requirements with governmental regulations, ongoing technical advancements, and growing focus on improving patient safety and care.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical device contract manufacturing market report covers the following areas:

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market size

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market trends

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market industry analysis

This study identifies the shift from centralized to point-of-care testing as one of the prime reasons driving the medical device contract manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Hysterometers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19% Market growth 2022-2026 $46.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and Republic of Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Benchmark Electronics Inc., Celestica Inc., Flex Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Integer Holdings Corp., Jabil Inc., Kimball Electronics Inc., Nemera, Nipro Corp., Nordson Corp., Nortech Systems Inc., Plexus Corp., Recipharm AB, Sanmina Corp., Scientific Molding Corp. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecomet Inc., Teleflex Inc., Tessy Plastics Corp., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Device



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Device

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Device



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Device

5.3 IVD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on IVD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on IVD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on IVD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on IVD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Drug delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Drug delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Drug delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Drug delivery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Drug delivery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Diagnostic Imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Diagnostic Imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Diagnostic Imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Diagnostic Imaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Diagnostic Imaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Cardiovascular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cardiovascular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Device ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 101: Benchmark Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Benchmark Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Benchmark Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Benchmark Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Benchmark Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Celestica Inc.

Exhibit 106: Celestica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Celestica Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Celestica Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Celestica Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Celestica Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Flex Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Flex Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Flex Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Flex Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Flex Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Flex Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 116: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Gerresheimer AG - Key news



Exhibit 119: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

10.7 Integer Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 121: Integer Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Integer Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Integer Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Integer Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Integer Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Jabil Inc.

Exhibit 126: Jabil Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Jabil Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Jabil Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Jabil Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Nipro Corp.

Exhibit 130: Nipro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Nipro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Nipro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Nipro Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Plexus Corp.

Exhibit 134: Plexus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Plexus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Plexus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Plexus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Plexus Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Sanmina Corp.

Exhibit 139: Sanmina Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Sanmina Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Sanmina Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Sanmina Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 143: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 147: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 148: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 149: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 150: Research methodology



Exhibit 151: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 152: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 153: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio