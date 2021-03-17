Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 132 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global medical device contract manufacturing market report.

The medical device contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global medical device contract manufacturing market is likely to witness incremental growth of around USD 59 billion and absolute growth of over 80% during the forecast period. The EMS segment is anticipated for the highest CAGR of approximately 11% in the product segment of the medical device contract manufacturing market during the forecast period. Class II devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR for over 10% with an incremental growth of around USD 35 billion and absolute growth of around 84%. Product manufacturing and assembly services segment will witness the highest CAGR of over 11% in the device contract manufacturing market as several medical OEMs are outsourcing these services to contract manufacturers. Collaborations between OEMs and contract manufacturers has greatly boosted the growth of the market with the involvement of major companies such as Johnson & Johnson, TE Connectivity, Cirtec Medical, Precision, and many others. COVID-19 has negatively impacted the medical device contract manufacturing market, majorly affecting the manufacturing and supply chain services by contract manufacturers. China which is the manufacturing hub for several medical devices has been highly impacted due to the pandemic.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by devices, products, services, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 48 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market – Segmentation

Class II medical devices are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, expecting to reach a revenue of $76 billion by 2026. They include complex equipment and pose a higher risk as they are likely to have sustained contact with the internal organs of the patient.

by 2026. They include complex equipment and pose a higher risk as they are likely to have sustained contact with the internal organs of the patient. Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) accounted for the highest share of the global medical device contract manufacturing market in 2020. The increasing demand for affordable medical devices, a convergence of electronics, and rising cost pressures have bolstered the participation of EMS providers in the last few years. The growing reliance of medical device OEMs on EMS companies is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Product manufacturing and assembly services are the most widely applied solutions for medical devices. Outsourcing the manufacture and assembly of medical devices has greatly helped OEMs to manage costs, save time and effort. These services are growing due to several advantages, which include obtaining specialized expertise, increasing time to market, leveraging a strong supply chain, solve capacity limitations.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device

Class I

Class II

Class III

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Product

Electronics Manufacturing Services

Raw Materials

Finished Goods

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Services

Product Manufacturing and Assembly Services

Quality Management Services

Packaging and Sterilization Services

Regulatory Consulting Services

Product Design & Development Services

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market – Dynamics

In recent years, outsourcing of manufacturing processes has experienced dramatic changes with increasing strategic collaborations between OEMs and CMOs. A majority of medical device manufacturing companies are outsourcing their processes, which, the influence the growth of outsourcing market. OEMs are majorly focusing on marketing and R&D activities, turning CMOs into strategic manufacturing partners. Furthermore, on partnership with OEMs, CMOs are evolving from simple suppliers to large markets. For instance, in 2017, MedPlast acquired Vention Medical's Device Manufacturing Services business, which has advanced technology business expertise in designing, developing, and manufacturing devices such as catheter, drug delivery devices and advanced components. This acquisition expanded the MedPlast's portfolio of capabilities and strengthened its position as one of the world's largest OEM.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Interest of Private Equity Firms in Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices

High Growth Potential for CMOs in Emerging and Developing Countries

Favorable Patient Demographics Coupled with Growing Demand for Medical Devices

OEMs Continuous Pursuit of Cost-savings and Operational Efficiencies

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market – Geography

North America is likely to witness the sustained growth during the forecast period owing to the growing elderly population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Countries such as the US and Canada are major contributors to the North America medical device contract manufacturing market. The demand for medical device contract manufacturers is high in the region owing to the presence of major contract manufacturing companies with enhanced manufacturing capabilities, growing population density, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing usage of medical devices, high demand for advanced healthcare products, growing investment and research for medical devices and increased spending on healthcare. The presence of major key vendors such as Jabil and Sanmina in North America makes it the largest market share holder in the medical device contract manufacturing.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

Flex

TE Connectivity

Sanmina Corporation

Jabil

Celestica

Plexus

Tecomet

Other Prominent Vendors

Advant Medical

AMETEK

Andocor

Auer Precision

Benchmark

Bentec Medical

Cirtec Medical

Cretex Medical

Dalsin Industries

Donatelle

Elos Medtech

Eurofins Scientific

Forefront Medical Technology

Gerresheimer

Gilero

Harmac Medical Products

Heraeus Medical Components

Intech Medical

Kimball Electronics

Lucas Medical

Martech Medical Products

MICRO

MW Industries (MW Medical Solutions)

Nemera

NextPhase Medical Devices

Nipro

Nordson Medical

Nortech Systems

Nova Biomedical

Octex Group

Odyssey Medical Technologies

Orchid Orthopedic Solutions

Phillips-Medisize

RBC Medical Innovations

Recipharm

Robling Medical

Sanbor Medical

SMC

StarFish Medical

Stellartech Research Corporation

Swift Manufacturing & Engineering

Synecco

Teleflex Medical OEM

Tessy Plastics

Viant Medical

West Pharmaceutical Services

Winnomed

XACT Wire EDM Corporation

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence