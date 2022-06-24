Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size Worth USD 178.3 By 2031| Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Industry Updates, Leading Players, Share, Size, Future Growth, Business Statistics Insights by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to clock US$ ~178.3 billion by 2031 owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the booming medical device market. According to a report published by Growth Plus Reports, titled "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Product Type [Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices and Therapeutic Devices], Services [Device Development & Manufacturing Services, Quality Management Services, and Final Goods Assembly Services], Application [Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Diabetes, Pulmonary, Oncology, and Diagnostic Imaging] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031" the market was worth in ~US$ 60.6 billion in 2020 and will display a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, 2021- 2031

Growth Factors

The rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across almost every country worldwide, has resulted in severe outcomes, across all regions. The first case of COVID-19 was found in Dec 2019, and by the end of Dec 2020, the count has surged to more than 90.3 million globally.

Therefore, several prominent players, government bodies and numerous organizations are making an effort to accelerate the identification of COVID-19-positive patients, predict symptoms and disease severity in patients, healthcare workers & other at-risk individuals in critical service sectors.

For instance, in Oct 2020, SteriPack Group, a leading global contract manufacturer of medical and diagnostic devices, was awarded $852,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The purpose of the grant was procurement of necessary equipment to fast-track production of critically required sterile nasal swabs for Covid-19 testing.

The global medical device contract manufacturing market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Product Type, Services, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

The global medical device contract manufacturing market has been segmented majorly into seven distinct categories depending on the application, viz:-

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Diabetes

Pulmonary

Oncology

Diagnostic Imaging

Others (Urology, Gynecology, Etc.)

The cardiovascular segment is expected to be the fastest growing application segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) globally coupled with rising awareness among the people regarding regular monitoring of cardiac activity and early diagnosis of CVDs.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global medical device contract manufacturing market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW)

North America is expected to command the largest share in the global medical device contract manufacturing market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe & Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as developed healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of chronic & acute diseases owing to changing lifestyle and significant investment & research in medical devices can be attributed for the growth of the market. Presence of prominent players in the region coupled with their continuous effort to launch technologically advanced products is also expected to propel the growth of the market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global medical device contract manufacturing market are

· Gerresheimer AG

Integer Holdings Corporation

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

Benchmark

Plexus Corp

Celestica Inc

NIPRO PHARMA CORPORATION

Sanmina Corporation

TE Connectivity

FLEX LTD

Among others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 USD ~ 60.6 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 USD ~ 178.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 10.3% from 2021 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2021-2031 Segments covered Product Type, Services, Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

