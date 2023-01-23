Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market worth $118.9 billion in 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 118.9 billion in 2027 from USD 71.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2022 and 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The adoption of robotics and automation in manufacturing processes is driving the efficiency with which contract manufacturers produce medical devices, hence leading to an increase in their capability of serving a larger market. However, a lack of innovation to complement these technological capabilities might pose a challenge in the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170622851

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market"

317 - Tables

62 - Figures

413 - Pages

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 118.9 billion in 2027 Growth Rate 10.8% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Device Type, Class of Device and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing healthcare expenditure, infrastructure, and awareness in developing countries Key Market Drivers Growth in the Medical Devices Market in Developing Countries

This report divides the medical device contract manufacturing market into four segments – device type, class of device, service, and region.

"During the forecast period, the Cardiovascular devices segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the medical device contract manufacturing market."

Under device type, cardiovascular devices is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. An increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the increased adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic and therapeutic devices, the rising awareness of safer alternatives to cardiac stents, and the growing focus on IoT-enabled features such as remote monitoring are expected to fuel the growth of this market segment.

"In 2021, by class of device, Class II medical devices held the largest share of the medical device contract manufacturing market."

By class of device, the medical device contract manufacturing market can be segmented into Class I, II, and III medical devices. Due to the higher utilization of class II medical devices by OEMs and end users, this segment occupies the largest share of the market. Additionally, during the COVID-19 outbreak, governments across the world eased the regulatory compliance requirements on Class II medical devices, which immensely boosted market growth.

"In 2021, North America was the region with the second largest market share in the medical device contract manufacturing market "

The medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2021. The strong presence of a large number of OEMs and end users of medical devices is driving the growth of the medical device contract manufacturing market in the North American region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170622851

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growth in medical devices market in developing countries. Adoption of robotics and automation in manufacturing processes Technological advancements in medical device modalities Impact of industry 4.0 on medical device industry

Restraints:

Consolidation in medical devices market by acquiring small and medium-sized companies.

Opportunities:

Increasing healthcare expenditure, infrastructure, and awareness in developing countries Rising geriatric population and its associated diseases

Challenges:

Lack of constant innovation to balance technological capabilities against costs

Key Market Players:

Key players in the medical device contract manufacturing market include Plexus Corp. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Integer Holdings Corporation (US), and Jabil Inc. (US).

These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, expansions, and agreements to strengthen their presence in the medical device contract manufacturing market.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022 , Gerresheimer AG ( Germany ) partnered with Merck, ( Germany ) for the development of digital solutions for primary packaging systems.

, Gerresheimer AG ( ) partnered with Merck, ( ) for the development of digital solutions for primary packaging systems. In October 2022 , Sanmina Corporation (US) entered into a joint venture with Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) ( India ) to prioritize high-technology infrastructure across various industries, including medical and healthcare systems.

, Sanmina Corporation (US) entered into a joint venture with Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) ( ) to prioritize high-technology infrastructure across various industries, including medical and healthcare systems. In August 2022 , TE Connectivity Ltd. ( Switzerland ) launched Propelus Prototype Center for medical devices at its existing manufacturing site in Galway, Ireland to connect TE engineers with customers to reduce development time and increase speed to market lifesaving and life-improving medical devices.

, TE Connectivity Ltd. ( ) launched Propelus Prototype Center for medical devices at its existing manufacturing site in Galway, to connect TE engineers with customers to reduce development time and increase speed to market lifesaving and life-improving medical devices. In April 2022 , Integer Holdings Corporation (US) acquired Aran Biomedical ( Ireland ) to increase Integer's ability to offer complete solutions for complex delivery and therapeutic devices in high-growth cardiovascular markets.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=170622851

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Clinical Trial Imaging Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

eClinical Solutions Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Revenue Cycle Management Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Healthcare Contract Management Software Market - Global Forecasts to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-device-contract-manufacturing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets