Medical Device Contract Manufacturing (MDCM) Global Market Estimated to be Worth $97.2 Billion by 2026

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing (MDCM) Global Market – Forecast To 2026."

Product

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Other Devices

Service

Product Design and Development Services

Product Manufacturing and Assembly Services

Quality Services

Regulatory Consulting Services

Packaging & Sterilization Services

Application

Cardiology

Diagnostic Imaging

Orthopedic

Endoscopy

Dental

Diabetes Care

Wound Management

Nephrology

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Respiratory

Other Applications

Device Type

Electronic MDCM

Non-Electronic MDCM

Geography

North America (U.S. and Rest of NA)

(U.S. and Rest of NA) Europe ( Germany , U.K., France and Rest of Europe )

( , U.K., and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( Japan , China , India , and Rest of APAC)

( , , , and Rest of APAC) Rest of World ( Brazil , Rest of Latin America and Middle East and Africa )

According to IQ4I analysis, the medical device contract manufacturing (MDCM) global market is expected to reach $97,239.4 million by 2026 growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Some of the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements of medical devices, advanced manufacturing capabilities of the contract manufacturers, increase in surgeries and rapidly aging population worldwide are driving the market. The need to reduce manufacturing cost and accelerate time-to-market of efficient and regulatory compliant medical devices is fuelling the MDCM market. Some of the hindrances to the market growth are loss of confidential information due to outsourcing, emergence of alternative technologies.

The report covers business intelligence information such as Analysis of Market penetration, FDA approved contract manufacturing facilities, Medical devices FDA approval analysis, China v/s India MDCM market, Selected medical devices number of units sold globally, Market share analysis of medical devices and orthopedic medical devices, Analysis of high profit medical devices, Supply chain and Company comparison table by products and services.

Some of the key players in MDCM global market are Flex (Singapore), Jabil (U.S.), Integer Holdings (U.S.), Celestica (Canada), Sanmina (U.S.), Plexus (U.S.), Gerresheimer (Germany), Molex (U.S.), Tecomet (U.S.), West Pharmaceuticals (U.S), Benchmark Electronics (U.S.), Orchid Orthopedic Solutions (U.S.) and TE Connectivity (Switzerland).

