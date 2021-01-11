Medical Device Industry Executive Mark Didio Joins Cynosure

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure announced today that Mark Didio will join Cynosure's Executive Leadership Team as the company's new global General Manager of Surgical. An accomplished leader with over 20 years of executive leadership experience in the medical aesthetics industry, Didio will help accelerate the growth of Cynosure's global surgical portfolio, which includes devices like TempSure® Surgical, Smartlipo® Triplex®, Cellulaze®, Surgitron® Dual EMC 90 and MonaLisa Touch®, in response to increased demand in the highly attractive minimally invasive surgical space.

"The Cynosure team has gained a dynamic leader in Mark and we're thrilled to have him on our team," said Cynosure CEO Todd Tillemans. "Having worked extensively in the medical device arena, Mark brings with him a wealth of knowledge in cultivating strategic customer insights that will help further propel Cynosure's category-defining, minimally invasive surgical portfolio."

Didio spent seven years serving as the VP of Sales at Allergan where he was responsible for developing strong customer relationships, accelerating growth and creating successful patient outcomes. Prior to that, he spent eight successful years at Abbott, with his tenure culminating in his appointment to Northeast Regional Manager in their Vascular Interventional Cardiology division. There, he played a key role on the executive integration team that acquired the Guidant Corporation and was instrumental in one of Abbott's largest device launches in company history, delivering more than $1 billion in sales for its first Drug Eluting Coronary Stent, Xience V.

"I'm honored to fill this newly created role at Cynosure and am eager to hit the ground running," said Didio. "Cynosure's commitment to delivering solutions to help their customers produce the best patient outcomes possible marries perfectly with my passion for developing meaningful customer relationships. The insights gleaned from those relationships will help us further fine-tune our portfolio to ensure our customers have what they need to be successful."

"There's no better person to drive our minimally invasive surgical business than Mark," said Sandi Peterson, Chairman of Cynosure, and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Operating Partner. "Throughout his impressive career he's demonstrated the ability to develop quality customer relationships, ensure customer satisfaction, accelerate growth and enhance profitability. With Mark at the helm, we'll be better equipped to bring new and existing devices to market, furthering our expansion into all corners of the global surgical device space."

Didio holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Connecticut and is a former wide receiver for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. He currently resides in Westport, CT, with his wife and their four children.

To learn more about Cynosure, please visit www.cynosure.com.

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light, and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio, and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Thailand, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

Media Contacts:

Samantha Kamen

267.300.1635 (direct)

[email protected]

Sheree Titan-Ford

508-308-7019 (direct)

[email protected]

SOURCE Cynosure, Inc.

Related Links

cynosure.com

