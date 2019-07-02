Medical Device Innovations Furthering FemTech

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Disruptive Innovations Enabling Unique Solutions in Women's Health

FemTech is a technology terminology coined by the Danish entrepreneur Ida Tin, the founder of Clue, a popular fertility tracking digital solution.FemTech is short for "female technology", an umbrella term that clubs together devices, software and solutions for the benefit of women.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5790979/?utm_source=PRN

FemTech solutions addresses a whole host of health considerations that affect women.Used most commonly in the context of menstrual and sexual health, FemTech spans the spectrum from diagnosis to surgery, from medical imaging to digital devices, all focused on improving health outcomes for women.

This research service (RS) is a study on the emerging opportunities and technology trends in the area of FemTech, with detailed focus on the interest showed by investors and funding agencies. The report will focus on innovations in different segments and the trends that driving and hinder market growth

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5790979/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

