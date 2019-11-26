Medical Device Labels Manufacturing Market, 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Labels Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medical Device Labels Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of companies offering manufacturing services for medical device labels. The study also features a detailed analysis and an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.

As the demand for innovative medical devices continues to grow, we believe that innovator companies are more likely to outsource certain aspects of their business operations, such as label manufacturing. Owing to the expertise and infrastructure required to develop and produce certain advanced types of pharmaceutical labels, the demand for contract service providers has increased substantially in this domain.



Moreover, in order to cope up with the innovation in this domain, service providers are actively engaged in improving their core capabilities, procuring necessary certifications (such as ISO 13485), and optimizing business strategy. As a result, the industry has witnessed notable consolidation in the last five years, with many of the smaller players being acquired by more established businesses in efforts to augment the latter companies' offerings.

One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future growth potential within the medical device labels manufacturing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2019-2030.



In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the opportunity across different:

[A] types of labels (glue applied, pressure-sensitive, in-mold, sleeve and others)

[B] type of material (paper, plastic and film)

[C] application areas(therapeutic devices, diagnostic devices, drug delivery devices and other devices)

[D] device classes (class I devices, class II devices and class III devices)

[E] geographical regions ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and rest of the world).



To account for the uncertainties associated with the growth of the medical device labels market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering manufacturing services for medical device labels, along with information on location of headquarters, year of establishment, company size, details related to regulatory certification / accreditation, types of label printing technologies used (digital, flexographic, screen, foil stamping, embossing, thermal, offset and others), types of labels manufactured (glue-applied, pressure sensitive, shrink-sleeve, in mold, custom die-cut, cut and stack and others), additional label-related features (extended content, external conditions proof, traceability and tamper-evident), type of material used (paper, plastic and film) and the manner in which the labels are folded (map fold, fan fold, mini fold, booklets, folding cartons and roll fed).

An analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the key value drivers of such deals inked between 2014 and 2019 (till June).

A detailed acquisition target analysis, which takes into consideration the historical trend of activity of top acquirers, providing a means for industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

An industry-wide benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective (geography-based) peer groups.

A detailed business portfolio analysis based on the 9-box attractiveness and competitiveness (AC) matrix framework, highlighting the current market attractiveness and competitive strength of different printing technologies used by label manufacturers.

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies, governing medical device labeling-related practices and product approval, across different countries.

Elaborate profiles of key players that claim to have a diverse range of capabilities for the manufacturing of different types of labels for medical devices; each profile includes an overview of the company, its financial performance (wherever available), information on its label manufacturing capabilities and an informed future outlook.

A discussion on important industry-specific trends, key market drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a qualitative Harvey ball analysis that highlights the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall medical device labels market.

A review of the various upcoming opportunities and anticipated future trends related to medical device label manufacturing that are expected to influence the evolution of this industry over the coming years.

Company Profiles



Avery Dennison

Labeltape

Maverick Label

Multi-Color

Resource Label Group

Steven Label

Topflight

WS Packaging Group

Faubel

Huhtamaki

Matform

Mondi Group

OPM Group

Schreiner Group

Iwata Label

Syndicate Label

