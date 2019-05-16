Medical Device Manufacturer Cogmedix Expands to New, World-Class Headquarters

WORCESTER, Mass., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogmedix, the wholly-owned medical device product development and manufacturing subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, is pleased to announce their expansion into an 80,000 square foot, world-class facility located in West Boylston, MA.

The new single-story headquarters will be occupied by nearly 200 Caring Associates and has been custom designed to support the unique and flexible requirements of rapidly growing medical device innovators seeking a partnered sourcing strategy deeply focused on compliance and rapid time to market. The facility features multiple engineering and laser labs, vast certified cleanroom space, multiple training areas, and a dedicated customer convenience center fostering transparency and collaboration.

"We are so fortunate to be geographically located in the heart of one of the world's most treasured medical device innovation areas," stated Chris Coghlin, President and CEO of Coghlin Companies. "Our new facility allows for significant growth and opportunity and will undoubtedly drive deeper collaboration and efficiency in all areas of our business as we remain passionately focused on a positive, compliant and efficient workplace culture."

Cogmedix will continue to occupy manufacturing space at 17 Briden Street in Worcester and welcomes Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives (MBI) as a new tenant who will develop up to 25,000 square feet of world-class incubator and lab space for life science startup companies.

ABOUT COGMEDIX

Cogmedix is an FDA registered, ISO 13485 certified company that provides turnkey medical device engineering and manufacturing services to medical and dental OEMs through its Medical Technology Brought to Life™ mission. Cogmedix delivers high-quality finished devices to market with compliance, competence, and commitment. Cogmedix is a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a privately held Time to Market Services™ Company headquartered in Westborough, MA. Visit www.Cogmedix.com to learn more.

